DevOps startup Kosli announces free tier for developers

OSLO, Norway, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oslo based software startup Kosli will launch a free tier of its SaaS later this summer. Founded in 2019 as a compliance automation platform for regulated DevOps teams in sectors like fintech, Kosli will now offer a much broader set of use cases for developers in all industries. The company is backed by local investment fund, Skyfall Ventures.

Kosli provides an easy way for developers to understand how today's dynamic software systems change. The latest research from DevOps Research and Assessment (DORA) shows that elite performers continue to accelerate their pace of software delivery, increasing their lead time for changes from less than one day to less than one hour. Those elite performers deploy 973x more frequently than low performers.

But no one has fixed on an efficient way of navigating these higher volumes of change. And that's a problem for developers when things go wrong. Broken environments and incidents are much harder to fix in complex systems where lots of change takes place. Developers often git blame, git bisect and search through their CI servers and deployment logs for several hours before finding what they need. Getting to the root cause of an incident requires a lot of manual effort.

Kosli changes that by giving developers the power to quickly identify specific changes. With Kosli, users can capture the whole history of change in their systems and then query that history by using familiar commands. And this functionality is accessible from the command line as well as the browser.

Kosli will be especially useful for GitOps users who already deal with complex software infrastructure and understand the importance of tracking how those systems change. The Kosli platform will show developers how their systems have actually changed in comparison with the declared state described by GitOps.

Kosli founder and CEO, Mike Long, explained, "We've found a new and exciting way of capturing what's really going on in complex and dynamic systems. By using simple commands developers can quickly find out how their pipelines and environments are changing."

You can find out more about the upcoming release at www.kosli.com

