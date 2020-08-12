DevSecOps Market Worth $15.9 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 30.24% CAGR: Verified Market Research

This report provides detailed analysis of the growth trends among each of the segments as well as accurate forecasts in terms of the value and volume. Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=34204

Browse in-depth TOC on "DevSecOps Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global DevSecOps Market Overview

The growing need for secure applications owing to the increasing number of cyber threats is the primary factor driving the growth of the market. There has been a substantial rise in the security breaches during 2019, enterprises such as entertainment and government sectors have faced severe loss, thereby leading the industries to focus more on the security of the data by utilizing various solutions including DevSecOps and many other. Therefore, security breaches are likely to move organizations to employ better security measures, further boosting the DevSecOps market. Also, the rising demand for application delivery and increasing compliance on security is another factor that contributes to market growth.

The advance of cloud, containers, and microservices also led to the emergence of DevOps culture, and all major cloud providers now offer APIs and configuration tools allowing them to treat infrastructure configuration as code using deployment templates. Furthermore, the increasing adaptability of the DevOps among the various business organization is contributing to the growth of the market.

The major players in the market are CA Technologies, IBM Corporation, MicroFocus, Synopsys, Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Dome9, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., and Others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the DevSecOps Market on the basis of Deployment Type, Vertical, Component, and Geography.

DevSecOps Market by Deployment Type

On-Premises



Cloud

DevSecOps Market by Vertical

BFSI



Government & Public Sector



IT & Telecommunications



Manufacturing

DevSecOps Market by Component

Solution



Services

DevSecOps Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Web Application Firewall Market by Vertical (Government And Defense, Telecom and IT, Retail, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Education), by Component (Solution, Service), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Mobile Satellite Services Market by Vertical (Video services, Voice services, Data services, Tracking and monitoring services), by Access Type (Land mobile, Maritime, Aeronautical), by Vertical (Oil and gas, Media and entertainment, Mining, Military and defense, Aviation, Transportation), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Digital Logistics Market by Systems (Information integrated systems, Fleet management systems, Electronic data interchange systems, Database management systems, Order management systems, Tracking and monitoring systems), by Services (Consulting Services, System Integration Services), by Applications (Warehouse management, Labor management, Transportation management), by Vertical, Geography, Forecast, 2019-2026

E-Commerce Logistics Market by Operational Area (Domestic, International), by Service Type (Transportation, Warehousing), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (203)-411-9686

APAC: +91 (902)-863-5784

US Toll Free: 1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Verified Market Research