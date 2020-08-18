DEWALT® Revitalizes Its Portable Storage Line With ToughSystem® 2.0

Reliable storage solutions even in extreme conditions, ToughSystem® 2.0 storage products offer rugged-terrain mobility*. With an increased wheel size and a durable design, they can withstand the rough treatment of the jobsite, workshop, and van racking. The ToughSystem® line includes a wide range of products, from storage boxes and organizers, to trolleys as well as racking. Fully backwards compatible with the original ToughSystem® products launched in 2011, the ToughSystem® 2.0 Storage System has upgraded features and provides users with customizable storage solutions to fit their jobsite needs. The next generation of ToughSystem® includes a Toolbox (DWST08165), a Large Toolbox (DWST08300), an Extra-Large Toolbox (DWST08400), and a Rolling Toolbox (DWST08450), all sold separately.

These boxes are engineered for convenience with strong, patented, auto-connect side latches that feature one-touch release. Each box features robust two-piece metal front latches that have been redesigned for maximum durability and with a visible IP 65 seal for dust and water resistance. The boxes themselves are reinforced for high impact protection**, and in addition, offer an aggressive look with ToughSystem® 2.0 labelling clearly visible on the boxes. In total, the ToughSystem® 2.0 Storage System offers 20% larger*** storage capacity than the system's previous models. For durability, modularity, capacity and organization, the new system provides Storage Built To Handle It™.

In addition to being compatible with original ToughSystem® products, the ToughSystem® 2.0 Storage System is also compatible with the ToughSystem® Cooler. The ToughSystem® 2.0 Storage System will be available starting summer 2020 where DEWALT products are sold. Individually the Toolbox will retail for $49.97 MSRP, the Large Toolbox will retail for $59.97 MSRP, the Extra-Large Toolbox with retail for $69.97, and the Rolling Toolbox will retail for $89.97 MSRP. ToughSystem® 2.0 storage solutions come with a lifetime limited warranty. More information on DEWALT storage solutions can be found at DEWALT.com.

*Compared to the DWST08250 design proven through passed conveyer testing.

** Refer to DWST08165, DWST08300, DWST08450 on www.dewalt.com.

***20% larger when compared to DWST08130, DWST08203, DWST08450.

