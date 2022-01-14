DEWALT® To Premiere New Innovation for the Commercial Concrete and Masonry Construction Industries at World of Concrete® Trade Show

60V MAX* Cordless SDS MAX Chipping Hammers in 22 lb. (DCH892X1) and 15 lb. (DCH832X1) models

Made in the USA Critical Connection Undercut Anchors (CCU+™)

Critical Connection Undercut Anchors (CCU+™) 20V MAX* XR® Brushless Cordless 1/2-in. Hammer Drill (DCD805)

20V MAX* XR® Brushless Cordless 1/2-in. Drill/Driver (DCD800)

Designed for heavy-duty demolition, concrete, and masonry work, the DEWALT 60V MAX* 22 lb. Cordless SDS MAX Chipping Hammer quickly breaks down dense concrete with up to 19.4 Joules of impact energy**. The hammer tackles horizontal and downward chipping for high-performance in mid-to-lower wall and flooring tasks and is also ideal for demanding highway jobs. The midweight 60V MAX* 15 lb. Cordless SDS Max Chipping Hammer delivers up to 10.5 Joules of impact energy** and is highly maneuverable for horizontal chipping in upper or lower walls and concrete surface preparation applications.

The hammers deliver precision chipping with 7-position variable speed control and maintain consistent speed under load through built-in constant-speed electronics for steady operation. Both hammers feature an integrated SHOCKS Active Vibration Control® system designed to minimize vibration felt at the handles compared to rotary hammers without this feature. Each is enabled with WIRELESS TOOL CONTROL connectivity for remote activation of the DCV585 60V MAX* Dust Extractor (sold separately) and comes Tag Ready™ providing the ability to attach a DEWALT Tool Connect™ Tag for location tracking via the DEWALT Tool Connect™ app (tags sold separately). The hammers will be available April 1, 2022 as kitted units.

When critical mechanical anchor connections are required, DEWALT heavy-duty Critical Connection Undercut (CCU+™) Anchors get the job done. The 3/8-in, 1/2-in, 5/8-in and 3/4-in CCU+™ anchor range combines with Hollow Stop and Undercutting Bits, 60V MAX* rotary hammers and dust extractors for an OSHA Table 1 compliant cordless system that is designed to fast-track anchor installation and reduce dust exposure. Available now in two steel grades, Carbon Steel B7 and 316 Stainless Steel Class 2, the anchors are Made in the USA and compliant with the procurement requirements under the Buy American Act for USDA projects. They are ideal for:

Beam, column, and post anchorages

Safety related attachments and assemblies

Industrial facilities and water treatment plants

Transportation structures

Equipment supports and utility systems

Barriers, guards, and railing mounts

Critical overhead anchorages

Seismic qualification (SDC A – F)

Tension zone / cracked concrete

20V MAX* XR® Brushless Cordless 1/2-in. Hammer Drill (DCD805) and the 20V MAX* XR® Brushless Cordless 1/2-in. Drill/Driver (DCD800)

Attendees will also preview the new DEWALT 20V MAX* XR® Brushless Cordless 1/2-in. Hammer Drill (DCD805) and 20V MAX* XR® Brushless Cordless 1/2-in. Drill/Driver (DCD800), both launching in March 2022.

In addition, DEWALT will spotlight a wide variety of its latest tools, accessories, and technology solutions at World of Concrete, including the following:

DEWALT POWERSTACK™ 20V MAX* Compact Battery : DEWALT is the world's first major power tool brand to use pouch cell batteries designed for the construction industry

: DEWALT is the world's first major power tool brand to use pouch cell batteries designed for the construction industry DEWALT ELITE SERIES™ Accessories: SDS PLUS and SDS MAX Carbide Drill Bits, Diamond † Blades, and Abrasive Cutting Wheels that are Built to Last™

Accessories: SDS PLUS and SDS MAX Carbide Drill Bits, Diamond Blades, and Abrasive Cutting Wheels that are Built to Last™ 20V/12V MAX* XR® 3x360 Green Line Laser: Compatible with the DEWALT 12V MAX* and 20V MAX* battery platforms offering versatility across both battery systems

Compatible with the DEWALT 12V MAX* and 20V MAX* battery platforms offering versatility across both battery systems Total Trade Solutions™: A new DEWALT end-to-end solution offerings including industry-leading software, products, services, and trainings as tailored for the specific needs and unique challenges of concrete contractors

To learn more about DEWALT products, please visit: www.dewalt.com.

*With respect to 60V MAX* - Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 60 volts. Nominal voltage is 54.

With respect to 20V MAX* - Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18.

With respect to 12V MAX* - Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 12 volts. Nominal voltage is 10.8.

**According to EPTA-Procedure 05/2009

†These blades use manufactured diamonds engineered for cutting.

World of Concrete® is a registered trademark of Hanley Wood Exhibitions, Inc., which has not endorsed or approved these products

