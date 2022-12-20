DEWAR'S® REIMAGINED 12-YEAR-OLD BLENDED SCOTCH WHISKY RANKED FOURTH MOST EXCITING WHISK(E)Y BY WHISKY ADVOCATE AND NUMBER 1 SCOTCH WHISKY OF THE YEAR 2022

The new liquid claims its crown as Whisky Advocate's highest-ever rated 12-year-old blended Scotch whisky, garnering a rating of 94 points

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch Whisky, the world's most awarded blended Scotch whisky, has just added to its growing list of accolades. The reimagined DEWAR'S 12-Year-Old Blended Scotch Whisky, was just ranked #4 in Whisky Advocate's list of Top 20 Most Exciting Whiskies of 2022 , with a rating of 94 points.

Courtesy of Dewar's

DEWAR'S 12-Year-Old is a reinvention of the Scottish brand's signature spirit. Created by DEWAR's Master Blender, Stephanie Macleod - recently awarded Master Blender of the Year for the fourth time by the International Whisky Competition - the whisky is double-aged in hand-selected, first-fill American Oak Bourbon casks, allowing the liquid to take on a greater breadth and depth of flavor and a radically richer mouthfeel. This new liquid showcases up to 40 of Scotland's finest single malt and grain whiskies.

Recognized as one of the leading publications in the spirits industry, Whisky Advocate has given DEWAR'S a stamp of approval, scoring 94 points, the publication's highest-ever rated 12-year-old blended scotch whisky. Noting the liquid's silky texture and exquisite flavor, acclaimed whisky reviewer Jonny McCormick particularly praises Macleod's revolutionary process, stating that the first-fill bourbon cask adds "seemingly infinite layers of honey, dried apricot, citrus, chocolate, and soft oak to the tasting experience, interwoven with a wisp of smoke."

Creating an entirely new drinking experience for whisky newcomers and aficionados alike, the new DEWAR's 12-Year-Old Blended Scotch Whisky features an aroma of apple, ripe peaches, and hints of lemon zest, followed by floral, spice, and rich fruit notes, with a robust finish of vanilla, butterscotch and a wisp of smoke for a more distinguished spirit.

Brian Cox, Vice President, DEWAR'S Scotch Whisky, North America commented: "Since 1846, one of the pillars of DEWAR's Scotch Whisky's development and excellence has been the curiosity and spirit of discovery of its Master Blenders. As a brand, we constantly strive to create new ways for people to enjoy our whisky and discover something new along the way. Revamping DEWAR's 12-year-old was precisely that. We built off an already great spirit and took it to the next level. We are thrilled to be number four in Whisky Advocate's Most Exciting Whiskies of 2022. It is indeed an honor to be number 4 among the approximately 400 new whiskies launched in 2022 and the number 1 Scotch whisky among the estimated 125 new Scotch whiskies launched: it shows that Stephanie really created something unique and out of the ordinary."

DEWAR'S 12-Year-Old Scotch Whisky is now available at spirits retailers nationwide with an SRP of $29.99 USD for 750ml and can be preordered at 12.dewars.com and purchased at all fine wine and spirit retailers, and online.

About DEWAR'S

Founded in 1846 by John Dewar, DEWAR'S has grown from a small wine and spirits merchant shop in Scotland, to one of the largest Scotch whisky brands in the world. Best known for its iconic DEWAR'S WHITE LABEL, it has expanded its family to create a portfolio of premium and super premium whiskies including DEWAR'S 12-Year-Old, DEWAR'S 15-Year-Old, DEWAR'S 18-Year-Old, DEWAR'S Double Double Series, DEWAR'S 8-Year-Old Cask Series, and the exclusive DEWAR'S 25. These whiskies are crafted using the DEWAR'S oak marrying ageing process, which involves returning the hand-crafted blend to vintage oak casks for further maturation. The result is a smoother taste with a long, lingering finish; a taste that wins medals and applause, making DEWAR'S the world's most awarded blended Scotch. The DEWAR'S brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About Bacardi Limited Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, produces and markets internationally recognized spirits and wines. The Bacardi brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, GREY GOOSE® vodka, PATRÓN® tequila, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON'S® Scotch whisky, ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur, and ERISTOFF® vodka. Founded more than 158 years ago, in Santiago de Cuba on February 4, 1862, family-owned Bacardi currently employs nearly 7,000, operates more than 20 production facilities, including bottling, distilling and manufacturing sites in 11 countries, and sells its brands in more than 170 countries. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit www.bacardilimited.com or follow @BacardiLimited.

PR Contact : [email protected]

SOURCE DEWAR'S