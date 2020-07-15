Dewberry Welcomes Robert Victor As New Head Of mid-Atlantic Operations

Victor joins the firm with more than 25 years of experience, most recently at HDR where he led the transportation group for northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C.; and served as the deputy transportation group manager for the mid-Atlantic region. As the new operating unit manager for Dewberry's mid-Atlantic region, Victor will oversee a staff of more than 350 employees across 11 offices. These offices represent extensive services, such as, engineering, geospatial, survey and mapping, environmental, and construction across federal, state and local, and commercial markets, including real estate and commercial development.

"We are thrilled to welcome Robert to Dewberry," says Dewberry President Darren Conner, PE. "His time spent working in the mid-Atlantic region has gained him valuable experience and we are fortunate to be able to provide our clients and employees with his expertise."

Victor earned a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of Michigan (1993), his master's degree in civil engineering from the University of Illinois (1995), and became a graduate of the American Road and Transportation Builders Association's (ARTBA) Young Executive Leadership Development Program in 2009.

In addition to his involvement in ARTBA, Victor serves on the transportation and land use committee and is a member of the mobility and logistics solutions group for the Greater Washington Board of Trade; is a member of the transportation committee for the American Council of Engineering Companies / Metro Washington; is a volunteer mentor for the Women in Transportation Seminar; and is an active member of the American Society of Highway Engineers and the Morgan State University National Transportation Institute advisory committee. He is a former society board member and fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers and most notably led the production of the "Report Card on America's Infrastructure" in 2013.

