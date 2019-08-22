Dewplanter Launches World's First Water Generating Planter

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The popularity of houseplants is currently seeing a resurgence like never before. However, with every new wave of houseplant owners, countless dry and neglected houseplants cry out for help. The water generating Dewplanter aims to solve that problem by providing plants with water generated from moisture in the air, removing the manual chore of plant watering.

Dewplanter's patent pending planter effortlessly keeps your houseplants alive. Never have to water your plants again as the water generating Dewplanter does all the hard work for you.

The Dewplanter works through three simple steps. First, the planter draws air into its unique patent pending water generating system. Next, an artificially cooled environment inside the Dewplanter causes water droplets to naturally condense. Finally, the generated water droplets are then channeled to plant roots through a drip irrigation system.

Plant owners can now sit back and let the Dewplanter handle the tedious parts of plant ownership, leaving them with more time to enjoy the stress reducing and air purifying benefits of indoor plants.

About Dewplanter: Dewplanter was founded in California by a team that believes adding nature to our lives shouldn't have to be such a chore. Our mission is simple: we want to add more greenery to the world, both indoors and out. As a company, we believe that we have a responsibility to give back to the Earth, and to help make a difference where we can. That's why we launched our Sprout For Sprout initiative. With the purchase of every Dewplanter, we work with nonprofits to plant a tree somewhere on the planet that needs it, anywhere from Californian forests damaged by wildfire to Tanzanian mountains destabilized by deforestation. Not only do these trees help combat climate change, but they also provide sustainable clean air, habitats for biodiversity, and even jobs for local planters. Together, every Dewplanter not only improves the quality of life indoors, but also helps make a difference for all life on Earth.

