Dewpoint Appoints Kara Carter, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Discovery Biology

BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dewpoint Therapeutics, the biomolecular condensates company, today announced it has appointed Kara Carter, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President of Discovery Biology.

"Kara Carter is a perfect fit to our growing team," said Ameet Nathwani, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Dewpoint Therapeutics. "Her curiosity, integrity, and deep drug discovery expertise, which spans multiple therapeutic areas including virology, together with her strong leadership track record, will enhance our wide-ranging condensate biology research programs and enrich our talented R&D team headed by Ann Kwong."

Dr. Carter has more than 20 years of experience in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry. Most recently, she was Executive Vice President of Infectious Diseases at Evotec, where she led the virology therapeutic area, establishing a robust pipeline of programs and leading a team in Lyon, France. Prior to Evotec, Dr. Carter led the virology therapeutic portfolio at Sanofi, leading a global team based in the U.S., France, and China. Over her tenure at Sanofi, she held diverse roles with increasing levels of responsibility, including leading due diligence for business development in infectious diseases, immunology, and rare disease, as well as building and leading functional groups in small molecule drug discovery and leading projects in multiple therapeutic areas including neurodegeneration, oncology, immunology, renal disease, rare disease, and metabolic disease.

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Carter was appointed to the ACTIV public/private partnership serving on both the leadership team and the preclinical working group. Additionally, she co-led the preclinical repurposing workstream for COVID R&D, a pharma-based consortium.

Dr. Carter earned a B.A. in human biology from Stanford University, a Ph.D. in virology from University of Chicago, and completed postdoctoral studies at Harvard University. She is the current President of the International Society for Antiviral Research (ISAR).

"I'm pleased to join such a diverse and talented group of experts at the forefront of condensate research," said Dr. Carter. "Dewpoint is uniquely poised to exploit the role of condensates in disease and I look forward to working in concert with a team on the leading edge of creating new medicines using this novel approach."

About Biomolecular Condensates

Biomolecular condensates, formed through a process called phase separation, are membraneless droplets inside cells that facilitate molecular interactions and help cells perform vital functions. Condensates have been shown to play a critical role in key biological processes and in serious, intractable diseases across areas including neurodegeneration, cancer, inflammation, infectious disease, metabolic disease, and rare genetic disorders. The first condensates were observed more than 100 years ago. It is only in the last dozen years, though, that scientists—including Dewpoint founders Tony Hyman of the Max Planck Institute in Dresden and Rick Young of the Whitehead Institute—have begun to understand the dynamic nature and function of condensates. Dewpoint develops drugs that exploit this biology. Prior to the discovery of biomolecular condensate function, it was unknown how the right molecules could find each other at the right time to catalyze important processes in the crowded molecular environment of the cell.

About Dewpoint Therapeutics

Dewpoint Therapeutics is the first company to apply the emerging understanding of biomolecular condensates to drug discovery. Dewpoint believes that a vast range of conditions have pathways that are regulated by condensates or arise from the dysfunction of condensates — including cancer, neurodegeneration, infectious disease, and metabolic disease. Dewpoint scientists work in Boston, Dresden, and Berlin to translate condensate biology into treatments for the toughest diseases.

