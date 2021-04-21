Dewpoint Therapeutics Appoints Isaac Klein, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer

BOSTON, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dewpoint Therapeutics, the biomolecular condensates company, today announced the appointment of Isaac Klein, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer, effective May 3, 2021. Dr. Klein is a physician-scientist and medical oncologist at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Breast Oncology Center and has published extensively on the role of condensates in cancer.

"Isaac is a brilliant scientific mind who is well poised to lead our research and clinical development organization as we embark on our next phase of growth as a company," said Ameet Nathwani, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Dewpoint Therapeutics. "As a breast cancer specialist and accomplished researcher, he epitomizes the bench-to-bedside understanding of patients that we value as an organization. His expertise and intense interest in the meeting point between biomolecular condensates and disease will prove invaluable as we advance all our programs toward the clinic as well as deepen our focus in cancer."

Previously, Dr. Klein was a researcher in the Rick Young lab at the Whitehead Institute of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. His research focuses on understanding the role of condensates in cancer, transcription, and drug activity. As a physician, Dr. Klein has cared for patients with both early and metastatic breast cancer, with an interest in novel therapies and personalized treatment.

Dr. Klein earned an undergraduate degree from Cornell University and holds a Ph.D. in biology from The Rockefeller University and an M.D. from Weill Cornell Medical College. He trained in Internal Medicine at the Brigham and Women's Hospital of Harvard University, and in Medical Oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Massachusetts General Hospital.

"I am passionate about developing novel therapies for patients living with cancer and other devastating diseases," said Dr. Klein. "As a leader in condensate biology, and home to many of the field's pioneering scientists, Dewpoint is uniquely positioned to understand, explore, and develop a range of drugs that exploit the role of condensates in disease. I'm thrilled to lead Dewpoint's research and development as we work to translate condensate biology into drugs that impact human health across a broad range of diseases."

About Dewpoint Therapeutics

Dewpoint Therapeutics is the first company to apply the emerging understanding of biomolecular condensates to drug discovery. Dewpoint believes that a vast range of conditions have pathways that are regulated by condensates or arise from the dysfunction of condensates — including cancer, neurodegeneration, infectious disease, and metabolic disease. Dewpoint scientists work in Boston, Dresden, and Berlin to translate condensate biology into treatments for the toughest diseases.

Learn more at dewpointx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Scientists or investors interested in biomolecular condensates can also visit condensates.com for news and updates in the field.

Media contacts:

Danielle Cantey

202-337-0808

[email protected]

Morgan Warners

202-337-0808

[email protected]

Investor contact:

Sharon Klahre

(617) 914-8448

[email protected]

SOURCE Dewpoint Therapeutics

Related Links

https://dewpointx.com/

