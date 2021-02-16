Dewpoint Therapeutics Appoints Regina Barzilay, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors

BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dewpoint Therapeutics, the biomolecular condensates company, today announced that it has appointed Regina Barzilay, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Barzilay's work leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to create computer systems for drug development and early cancer detection.

"We're honored to welcome Regina to our Board," said Ameet Nathwani, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Dewpoint Therapeutics. "Her unparalleled expertise in using deep machine learning and AI for cancer detection, drug discovery and development will be valuable as we explore methods for interrogating the biology of biomolecular condensates to treat disease."

Dr. Barzilay is a School of Engineering Distinguished Professor for AI and Health in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and a member of the Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence Lab at the Massachusetts Institute of technology (MIT). She is also an AI Faculty Lead for the Abdul Latif Jameel Clinic for Machine Learning in Health (J-Clinic) at MIT. Her research applies machine learning and AI to oncology and chemistry. Dr. Barzilay has received numerous awards and accolades including the MacArthur Fellowship, the AAAI Squirrel AI award, the National Science Foundation Career Award, the MIT Technology Review Innovators under 35 Award, and the Microsoft Faculty Fellowship.

Dr. Barzilay earned her Ph.D. in computer science from Columbia University and conducted postdoctoral studies at Cornell University. She earned her undergraduate degree from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Israel.

"I'm pleased to join Dewpoint's Board and work alongside its distinguished advisors," said Dr. Barzilay. "I look forward to sharing my expertise and advising the company as they continue to harness the biology of condensates to bring innovative new medicines to patients."

About Dewpoint Therapeutics

Dewpoint Therapeutics is the first company to apply the emerging understanding of biomolecular condensates to drug discovery. Dewpoint believes that a vast range of conditions have pathways that are regulated by condensates or arise from the dysfunction of condensates — including cancer, neurodegeneration, infectious disease, and metabolic disease. Dewpoint scientists work in Boston, Dresden, and Berlin to translate condensate biology into treatments for the toughest diseases.

Learn more at dewpointx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Scientists or investors interested in biomolecular condensates can also visit condensates.com for news and updates in the field.

