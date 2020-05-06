DexCom & Domino's Pizza Set to Join S&P 500; Salesforce.com to Join S&P 100; STORE Capital to Join S&P MidCap 400; Capri Holdings to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening on Tuesday, May 12:

DexCom Inc. (NASD:DXCM) will replace Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) in the S&P 500, and S&P 500 constituent Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) will replace Allergan in the S&P 100. S&P 500 and 100 constituent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) is acquiring Allergan in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will replace Capri Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:CPRI) in the S&P 500, STORE Capital Corp. (NYSE:STOR) will replace Domino's Pizza in the S&P MidCap 400, and Capri Holdings will replace Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASD:ACOR) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Domino's Pizza is more representative of the large-cap market space. Capri Holdings is more representative of the small-cap market space, and Acorda Therapeutics is no longer appropriate for the SmallCap 600.

DexCom focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring systems. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Health Care Equipment Sub-Industry index.

Salesforce.com develops enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Domino's Pizza operates as a pizza delivery company. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS Restaurants Sub-Industry index.

STORE Capital is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT). Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Diversified REITs Sub-Industry index.

Capri Holdings designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P 500 INDEX – May 12, 2020

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC

SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED DexCom Health Care Health Care Equipment

Domino's Pizza Consumer Discretionary Restaurants DELETED Allergan Health Care Pharmaceuticals

Capri Holdings Consumer

Discretionary Apparel Accessories &

Luxury Goods

S&P 100 INDEX – May 12, 2020

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC

SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Salesforce.com Information Technology Application Software DELETED Allergan Health Care Pharmaceuticals

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – May 12, 2020

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC

SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED STORE Capital Real Estate Diversified REITs DELETED Domino's Pizza Consumer Discretionary Restaurants

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – May 12, 2020

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC

SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Capri Holdings Consumer

Discretionary Apparel Accessories &

Luxury Goods DELETED Acorda Therapeutics Health Care Biotechnology

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

