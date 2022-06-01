Dexioprotocol announces play to earn rewards in DexiKnights Season 1 - starting June 1

SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dexioprotocol (DEXI), an innovative hybrid on- and off-blockchain gaming company, today announced the kickoff of the first play-to-earn season of DexiKnights. Beginning June 1, player can battle for a spot on the weekly, monthly, and seasonal leaderboards with prize pools valued at $1,000, $3,000, and $10,000, respectively. DexiKnights is an arcade-style "hack-and-slash" game for PC/Mac and uses the latest upgradeable NFT technology. Players can level up their weapons in either single or multiplayer game modes and subsequently resell these weapons on the GameEmporium.

This marks Dexioprotocol's official entrance into Play-to-Earn in a uniquely sustainable fashion. COO Greg Gould provided the following statement on the achievement: "I believe this is the most sustainable, sophisticated, and remarkable gaming ecosystem I've ever heard of in crypto and certainly extremely competitive with things going with the non-crypto gaming world. Again, our mission is to bring new people into crypto. Games like DexiKnights are fulfilling that mission."