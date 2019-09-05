Dexter, a Subsidiary of DexKo Global Inc., Launches Dexter Tow Assist, ABS and Sway Mitigation Safety Technology for Towables with Bosch

Revolutionizing the towing experience with Electric ABS Brakes, Dexter Tow Assist provides trailer anti-lock braking, utilizing the most performance out of each trailer brake while reducing the risk of tire skid or lockup and improving maneuverability to avoid obstacles. The Dexter Tow Assist provides valuable mileage tracking with the built-in odometer function. Perform critical maintenance at precise intervals all while keeping track of your trailer or even an entire fleet. Continually monitoring your trailer, Dexter Tow Assist's sway mitigation keeps the trailer in-line without any driver input. The system intuitively knows when to apply braking, maintaining trailer stability, without significantly reducing speed or skidding the tires.

"Dependably and affordably bringing ABS, sway & mileage tracking to the trailer space is long overdue. Similar technologies have been adopted in automobiles for decades," states Bryan Thursby, Executive VP of Sales & Marketing, Dexter. "Embracing these advancements is sure to save lives and provide safer and more enjoyable towing experiences, all while capturing maintenance details and helping to ensure well-functioning operation of the trailers equipped with Dexter Tow Assist"

Dexter is excited to offer the Tow Assist system on a 12" x 2" electric brake platform in late 2019. Initial sales efforts will focus on OEM implementation, with Aftermarket upgrade kits to follow. The system incorporates a Tow Assist™ control module, power-axle wiring harnesses, indicator light, 12"x 2" Nev-R-Adjust® brake fitted with wheel speed sensor and a 8 on 6.5" brake drum with ABS tone ring cast-in. The Tow Assist™ system will be offered on both D70 Sprung and #12 Torflex® axles rated up to 7,000 lbs. Ongoing development will focus to output additional brakes and drum sizes in 2020.

"Collaborating with Dexter has given us an opportunity to bring ABS technology and sway mitigation to a new vehicle segment," states David Schumacher, Vice president of Active safety systems, Bosch in North America. "One that will increase the safety of towing trailers and RVs globally."

For more information on the new Dexter Tow Assist powered by Bosch, visit booth #613 on Friday, September 6 at 10:30 for a 15-minute product introduction or contact Dexter at www.dexteraxle.com .

About DexKo Global and Dexter

DexKo Global is a portfolio company of KPS Capital Partners, LP ("KPS"). KPS is the manager of the KPS Special Situations Funds, a family of investment funds with approximately $5.2 billion of assets under management.

Dexter is a leading manufacturer of trailer and vehicle components for the utility trailer, recreation vehicle, heavy duty, agricultural, marine, and specialty trailer markets. Dexter is headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana employing over 2,400 people and operating 18 manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Canada.

Please send inquiries to:

2900 Industrial Parkway East Stacey K Miller, Brand & Communications Manager Elkhart, Indiana 46515 smiller@dexteraxle.com Phone: 574.295.7888 Phone: 574.296.7228 Fax: 574.296.7368



Dexter has been a leading manufacturer of trailer axles and trailer brakes for over 50 years for the utility trailer, recreation vehicle, heavy duty, manufactured housing, agricultural, marine, and specialty trailer markets. Dexter products are American made in highly automated manufacturing facilities in Indiana, Georgia, Oklahoma, California, Tennessee, Texas, Florida, Ontario, and Alberta. Since 1960, OEMs have installed more than 50 million Dexter axles with the assurance that they are providing a quality product that will enhance the safe operation of their trailers. Dexter Axle is ISO 9001:2015 certified. Dexter is a wholly owned subsidiary of DexKo Global, Inc. For more information visit www.dexteraxle.com and www.dexko.com .

KPS is the manager of the KPS Special Situations Funds, a family of investment funds with approximately $5.2 billion of assets under management. For over two decades, the Partners of KPS have worked exclusively to realize significant capital appreciation by making controlling equity investments in manufacturing and industrial companies across a diverse array of industries, including basic materials, branded consumer, healthcare and luxury products, automotive parts, capital equipment and general manufacturing. KPS creates value for its investors by working constructively with talented management teams to make businesses better, and generates investment returns by structurally improving the strategic position, competitiveness and profitability of its portfolio companies, rather than primarily relying on financial leverage. The KPS Funds' portfolio companies have aggregate annual revenues of over $6.8 billion, operate 162 manufacturing facilities in 30 countries, and employ over 51,000 associates, directly and through joint ventures worldwide. The KPS investment strategy and portfolio companies are described in detail at www.kpsfund.com .

About Bosch

Having established a regional presence in 1906 in North America, the Bosch Group employs 35,400 associates in more than 100 locations, as of December 31, 2018. In 2018 Bosch generated consolidated sales of $14.5 billion in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit twitter.com/boschusa, twitter.com/boschmexico and www.bosch.ca.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 410,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2018). The company generated sales of 78.5 billion euros ($92.7 billion) in 2018. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT company, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, smart cities, connected mobility, and connected manufacturing. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to create solutions for a connected life. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life." The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 460 subsidiary and regional companies in over 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. At nearly 130 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 68,700 associates in research and development.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, www.twitter.com/BoschPresse.

SOURCE DexKo Global Inc.

Related Links

http://www.dexko.com

