Dexter Caffey, CEO of Smart Eye Technology CEO, to Speak at Future Innovation Summit 2021

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Eye Technology , a biometric-based file sharing platform, today announced that its CEO and Founder Dexter Caffey has been invited to speak at the Future Innovation Summit 2021 . The anticipated event organized under the patronage of the Private Office of Sheikh Saqer Bin Mohamed Al Qasimi will be held in Dubai on October 13-14, 2021, and will gather some of the world's most high-profile experts to share ideas around global innovation.

Smart Eye Technology

Smart Eye Technology provides superior screen and file-sharing security with its proprietary biometric technology that utilizes continuous facial, voice, and fingerprint recognition. The company has built a platform that allows users to access, share, and e-sign files securely while simultaneously fighting visual hacking, fraud, forgery, counterfeiting, and even casual public shoulder surfing. After successfully launching on desktop, Smart Eye bolstered its product line last year with the release of the Smart Eye App for both iOS and Android . The revolutionary app uses the same personalized biometric technology to automatically block a user's smartphone screen from unwanted and wandering eyes as soon as an unauthorized face is detected.

Smart Eye's groundbreaking technology and multifaceted product growth with partners like Adobe, Adobe Sign, and Samsung have positioned the company for both US and international expansion.

"We thank Sheikh Saqer Saqer Bin Mohamed Al Qasimi for the generous invite," said Caffey. "This summit provides the perfect opportunity to introduce Smart Eye Technology to the rest of the world and pave the way for better digital security."

"We're also excited to announce a partnership with Absolute Software – a leading endpoint resilience provider embedded in the firmware of more than half a billion PCs – to extend its undeletable line of defense and self-healing capabilities to our application," added Caffey. "We'll share more details about this partnership in the coming weeks."

Smart Eye caters to businesses of all sizes and anyone who wants extra privacy and security when it comes to their digital documents. Download the Smart Eye App from the Apple App Store or Google Play today.

Smart Eye Technology is revolutionizing the way businesses protect their confidential information from unauthorized access. With Smart Eye, sharing and viewing files and e-signing business-critical documents has never been more secure, and keeping shared confidential information private has never been more assured. Smart Eye Technology was created to vigilantly protect everyone's right to digital privacy and security. Helping companies stay productive by giving them peace of mind is our mission. Mobile versions are available for Android and iOS. For more information or to schedule a live demo of the innovative Smart Eye Technology platform, visit smarteyetechnology.com .

