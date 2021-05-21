Dextrose Monohydrate Market is slated to expand at a CAGR of close to 5% over the 2021 to 2031 assessment period - Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dextrose monohydrate manufacturers is benefitting from rising demand for sweeteners sourced from natural ingredients and growing health consciousness among consumers. High caloric content in sugar increases the risk of obesity, diabetes, and heart diseases. This is creating a favourable market scenario for sugar substitutes such as dextrose monohydrate. Dextrose monohydrate is gaining traction in the food & beverage industry due to its characteristics such as tooth-friendly properties, cost-effectiveness, ingredient synergy, flavor enhancement, humectancy, solubility, and resistance to crystallization.

As per analysis by Persistence Market Research, the global dextrose monohydrate market is slated to expand at a CAGR of close to 5% over the 2021 to 2031 assessment period.

Key Take aways from Market Study

North America holds the highest market value share of 40%, attributable to increased consumer awareness regarding health consciousness, which driving demand for sugar substitutes with high sweetness.

holds the highest market value share of 40%, attributable to increased consumer awareness regarding health consciousness, which driving demand for sugar substitutes with high sweetness. By application, the functional food segment is expected to exhibit growth at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for functional food offering energy along with improved quality and texture.

The bakery industry holds a high value share of around 25%, owing to beneficial properties of dextrose monohydrate such as balancing sweetness, influencing coloring, extending shelf life, improving fermentation, and improving the quality and texture of bakery products.

The market in South Asia is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to higher growth of end-use industries as well as growing trend of healthy eating.

is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to higher growth of end-use industries as well as growing trend of healthy eating. Germany , France , and Russia account for a significant share of Europe's market, powered by high per capita consumption.

, , and account for a significant share of market, powered by high per capita consumption. The global alternative sweeteners market is expected to witness a negative impact due to the worldwide spread of novel coronavirus. With prolonged spread of the virus, the impact is also expected to intensify. Partial/complete closure of international borders, trade restrictions, nationwide lockdowns, reduced functioning of production facilities, and reduced workforces have led to a declining growth trend in the sugar substitute market, thereby affecting the sales of dextrose monohydrate.

Request for sample PDF of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32456

"The natural sweeteners market is in its initial growth stage in emerging countries such as India, China, and Brazil, and the confectionery industry seems to be rapidly growing with increased disposable income in these countries," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Get Customized report by asking an expert: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/32456

Competitive Landscape

A majority of dextrose monohydrate manufacturers are focusing on acquisitions, mergers, and partnerships for increasing the market presence of their brands. Key players such as Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, and others are focusing on increasing their market share globally.

In 2019, Tate and Lyle PLC partnered with DKSH, a leading food ingredient distributor, to provide market expansion services to the company in Vietnam .

. In July 2018 , Archer Daniels Midland and ASTON Foods established its joint venture. This aided the company in expanding its geographic footprint in Russia .

With the ongoing trend of preference for nutritious and healthy sweeteners, manufacturers are taking innovative approaches to provide innovative, higher quality and quantities of dextrose monohydrate to food & beverage manufacturers.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32456

In 2020, Cargill, Incorporated invested US$ 6.4 Mn in a food pilot facility at its North American pilot development center. The development center will enable the company to increase its speed and bring innovative products to the market.

In 2017, Foodchem International Corporation set up a research & development center for developing innovative products. The center enabled the company to meet the needs of its customers for customized products, along with the purpose of serving them with improved existing products.

Explore More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global dextrose monohydrate market, presenting historical data (2016-2020) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2021-2031. The study offers compelling insights on the basis of nature (organic and conventional) and application (bakery, cereals & snacks, dairy & desserts, sauces & dressings, confectionery, functional food, beverages, and others), across seven major regions of the world.

Browse Research Release at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-reports.asp

Browse End-to-end Market: Food and Beverages

Related Reports:

Creatine Monohydrate Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/creatine-monohydrate-market.asp

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/creatine-monohydrate-market.asp Dextrose Anhydrous Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/dextrose-anhydrous-market.asp

About Persistence Market Research

Overview:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research (PMR)

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.