Dezart Performs Presents Mental Amusements January 13 - 31 Online, live-streaming virtual journey through the mind with award-winning Mentalist Vinny DePonto

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dezart Performs wants to know what you're thinking – and with Mental Amusements performed by internationally acclaimed Vinny DePonto, they will! Known to legions of fans from his off-Broadway, pre-COVID performances, DePonto presents this online, live-streaming experience January 13 – 31, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 7pm (PST) and Sundays at 4pm (PST). Designed exclusively for the virtual stage as an interactive live-streamed event, Mental Amusements uses a combination of psychological tricks, illusion, visual art, and immersive storytelling to astonish audiences with DePonto's mind-boggling skills.



"My goal is to create an experience that brings people together much like a carnival draws folks from all around to rediscover wondrous amusements together," says DePonto. "I've connected with folks from all around the world and rather than their faces getting lost in a dark theater, I have been able to look them each in the eyes, albeit via a screen. It's a very personal experience which is what I love so much about this craft."



Of Mental Amusements, the New York Times says "Mr. DePonto's craftsmanship consistently impresses" while the New Yorker raves that "this online production has an endearing lo-fi charm. DePonto pulls off some real whoppers."



Front Row Experience tickets: $54 per household puts the audiences right into the action, participating in the show and having their minds read. General Viewing Experience tickets: $39 per household allows viewers to watch , without being seen or heard. Tickets at www.dezartperforms.org .

