DFI Acquires AEWIN to Expand into Cybersecurity Business

TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimistic about the growing business opportunities of cloud and network security, DFI has joined forces with AEWIN by investing in a 51.26 percentage stake. These two companies would bring their strengths in core computing power and network security hardware design to target the fast-growing network security market.

"DFI has joined Qisda/BenQ Group in 2017. The market sectors of DFI and AEWIN are complementary and we are confident of AEWIN joining us," said Chairman and President of Qisda, Peter Chen.

"The core technical expertise of DFI is computing whereas AEWIN is prominent for network communication. Through this strategic alliance of important capabilities of computing and network communication in information and communications technology, not only there be new product offerings with additional value, but also the research capability of both companies will be strengthened," said President of DFI, Steven Tsai.

"AEWIN strives to achieve excellency in researching and manufacturing high-bandwidth network platforms with capabilities of modularization and advanced computing. By combining DFI's comprehensive product portfolio and extended vertical markets and leveraging Qisda/BenQ Group's automated manufacturing and strong supply chain management, we will excel in the networking and cybersecurity area," said President of AEWIN, Paul Fan.

According to a study by the International Data Corporation (IDC), the SD-WAN market is expected to grow at a combined rate of 40.4 percent from 2017 to 2022, and reaching up to US$4.5 billion in 2022. AEWIN's in-depth competence of network security enables it to provide a wide range of server-grade products in networking and security, which includes next-generation firewall (NGFW), unified threat Management (UTM), and application delivery controller (ADC).

Founded in 1981, DFI is a global leading provider of high-performance computing technology across multiple embedded industries. DFI has joined Qisda/BenQ Group at the end of 2017 to take technology, supply chain management, and manufacturing productivity to a new level. In addition, Qisda was recognized as a 2018 Top 100 Global Technology Leader by Thomson Reuters.

Website: https://www.dfi.com/?utm_source=PRNewswire&utm_content=newsletter

AEWIN was founded in 2000 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan. AEWIN developed the strong technical ability to create different platforms in network, embedded, and gaming solutions to offer sustainable products and solution for ODM/OEM and system integrators.

Website: http://www.aewin.com.tw/?utm_source=PRNewswire&utm_content=newsletter

