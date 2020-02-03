DFRobot launches HuskyLens AI camera at Bett 2020

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World leading STEM education solution provider DFRobot launched its powerful AI camera HuskyLens at Bett 2020, an easy to use teaching tool that brings AI technology to classrooms.

HuskyLens is essentially an AI-powered vision sensor compatible with microcontrollers, such as Arduino, Raspberry Pi, LattePanda, and micro:bit. It is the newest offer by the STEM education solution provider DFRobot, who launched the AI camera at its booth of SA43 at Bett 2020, London.

Plug HuskyLens into your favorite single-board computer, and you're off to the races. Unlike other similar products on the market, HuskyLens is very friendly to younger age students as it has several built-in algorithms that allow students to make creative AI projects without previous algorithmic knowledge. HuskyLens is equipped with algorithms of facial recognition, object recognition, object tracking, line following, colour detection, and tag detection. Users can also switch between algorithms with one single click.

Thanks to its onboard AI vision software, the camera continuously learns and improves its abilities with each click of the button and has an algorithmic processing speed 1,000 times faster than most similar products on the market.

The DFRobot team indicated that the main framework of the HuskyLens will be open sourced and be licensed under LGPL-2.1. The repository of the project will have multiple licenses. There will be a file in each algorithm folder indicating the original author and its license type.

Ricky Ye, Chief Executive Officer at DFRobot, said:

"HuskyLens has been designed with the aim of creating a product that enables the user to create without limitation. By utilising cutting edge AI technology, alongside intelligent design and extraordinarily fast processors, we believe HuskyLens has achieved this.

We are incredibly excited about our offering this year at Bett – from innovative products and creative displays to exciting workshops, the event is going to be packed full of engaging learning experiences. Our products are designed to excite young people about science, technology, engineering and maths and we believe our dynamic and innovative products do just that, offering students an early and interactive introduction into coding, programming and AI."

SOURCE DFRobot