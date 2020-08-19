DFW Hispanic 100 To Viola Delgado And Anette Landeros

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The DFW Hispanic 100, a network of Dallas/Ft. Worth area Hispanic women leaders working to increase business and leadership opportunities for Latinas, will honor Viola Delgado with its 2020 Latina Living Legend (LLL) Award and Anette Landeros with its Emerging Latina Leader Award (ELLA).

The LLL award recognizes the lifetime commitment of a DFW area Latina who has distinguished herself through her profession, active community and civic participation, volunteerism, and/or philanthropic endeavors.

"Viola has dedicated a lifetime to expressing and sharing the vibrant legacy of the Hispanic community through her art," said Linda Valdez-Thompson, President of the DFW Hispanic 100. "Through her public art, her curatorial work and her own exhibits, Delgado has addressed the need in the community for more voices to tell the story of women of color."

Viola Delgado is not only a gifted artist, she is also well known as a tireless community activist and philanthropist. Throughout her career, she has donated works for silent auctions, fundraisers and public facilities well over of $100,000. She has donated to such institutions and organizations as African American Museum, Latino Culture Center, Cara Mia, Junior Player, Big Thought, Truitt Elementary Mural, Dallas Public Library Central Branch, Guadalupe Catholic Church, Good Shepard Catholic Church, City of Dallas City Hall, Dallas Challenge, SAFIR, Old Settle Recreation Center (McKinney, Texas), Texas A&M in Kingsville, Texas, Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure (Dallas Hispanics for the Cure), La Pena El Corazon Exhibit Fundraisers (Austin, Texas), Dallas Children's Hospital, Erin Kelso Liver Transplant Foundation, North Texas Food Bank, Amnesty International. These donations have helped raise thousands of dollars for causes that promote multiculturalism and several important community initiatives for equity and access to services.

She has served on the Public Art Committee, La Reunion Advisory Committee, ARTE, and several other art-related organizations. Delgado has also guided and mentored generations of young and emerging artists through her work in different organizations and local schools.

Viola's research into the culture and history of a project have made her a sought-after artist for several public and commercial projects in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Her murals can be found at the Latino Cultural Center, Dallas; Stevens Park and Tolbert Elementary Schools, Dallas; the Dallas West Library Courtyard and Vickery Village/Buckner Baptist Children's Home, Dallas. Some of her extraordinary medallions are in the International Terminal D at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and the Lake June and Rowlett Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Stations. The Dallas Observer named her DFW International Airport medallion as one of 10 points of interest. She has also curated exhibits at the Latino Cultural Center for six years.

The ELLA award recognizes a Latina professional making an impact on women and girls through her engagement and leadership in her community and profession.

"Anette deeply believes in mentorship and aims to pass onto the new generations the empowerment of knowing how to navigate opportunities for personal and professional growth," added Valdez-Thompson. "She aims to create the personal and professional networks to help others thrive both in her corporate role and in her community efforts. Her volunteer efforts are centered on her passion of leveling the professional playing field for women and communities of color."

As the President and CEO of the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (FWHCC), Anette Landeros is dedicated to providing valuable programming to businesses, championing the importance of workforce development, and creating opportunities for the economic mobility for all chamber members. Since being recently named to this role in July of 2019, Anette has been working diligently to strengthen the chamber's partnerships and community outreach. Anette is currently leading the Chamber in their Fort Worth Forward 2020 Strategic Plan and the recently launched Business BounceBack B3 initiative to assist businesses that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. Previously, Anette led teams of federal auditors in evaluating program performance and regulatory compliance for the Office of Inspector General at the United States Department of Transportation. Anette has worked on award-winning reports that have broadly impacted the transportation industry. Additionally, Anette Soto Landeros is currently the Immediate Past State Chair of the Hispanic Women's Network of Texas, an organization committed to the advancement of women in public, corporate, and civic arenas. Anette remains the youngest person elected to lead the organization's state-wide mission and provided direction for chapters located in 8 different cities throughout Texas.

Anette is a recognized change-agent and energetic leader that has spent nearly a decade committed to the growth and success of Latinas within the Latino community and the Hispanic Women's Network of Texas specifically. She has cultivated a valuable network of corporate and community relationships by modeling a strong sense of integrity and demonstrating a tremendous work ethic.

Delgado's and Landeros' contributions to Dallas area Latinos will be recognized during a virtual event on October 1st, 2020. The proceeds benefit the H100 and its Latina Giving Circle.

Past honorees of the Latina Living Legend award have included some of the most prominent Latina leaders in North Texas such as the honorable Anita N. Martinez, Gloria Campos, Adelfa B. Callejo, Dr. Gloria Contreras, Dolores Gomez Barzune, Dr. Catalina Garcia, Sheriff Lupe Valdez, Dr. Michele Bobadilla, Bea Salazar, Mercedes Olivera who was honored posthumously, and Lupita Colmenero.

About The Hispanic 100

The Hispanic 100 is a network of Dallas-area Hispanic women leaders who are committed to increasing business development opportunities for Hispanic, women-owned businesses and to promoting Hispanic women's leadership roles in the private and public sectors. The organization's endowment fund supports Latina educational and social initiatives. For more information and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.dfwhispanic100.org .

