DGE Enters into Partnership with Regen Medical Group of Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Gold Exchange (DGE), the developer of TMTG coin, announced on Nov. 20 that it has entered into partnership with South Korea's leading medical group Regen on Nov. 12, to launch a cryptocurrency payment system for medical service. In this partnership, patients using Regen's medical service would be able to pay for the service using TMTG coin.

In this system, users would make deposits to the wallet address provided by Regen. DGE is to provide the technological basis for the payment system using their coin TMTG, while Regen Medical Group will provide their medical service. Compared to the conventional payment method, the cryptocurrency users will be able to use the medical service at a lower price, along with a more secure payment using their coins.

Three coins will be accepted on this payment system, the most widely known coins, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), and DGE's own TMTG.

Officials from DGE and Regen congratulated each other on their collaboration "to grow together as partners to create synergy with their medical and technological strengths."

REGEN spokesman said, "Implementing a cryptocurrency based payment system was the most important aspect of our partnership, as this collaboration focuses on providing the next generation medical solution, stem cell therapy. This is a breakthrough for Regen as well, since we have been mostly providing service in plastic surgery and aesthetics. As we are confident with DGE's technology, we are very excited about our partnership."

DGE official reciprocated, "While TMTG's focus was on creating a stable asset on blockchain, our second project deals with prolonging healthy life. We are looking forward to working with Regen as creating value for life is a vision for DGE."

Both parties anticipated that their partnership will bring diversity into Korean cryptocurrency market by merging blockchain technology with medical field, especially in plastic surgery, aesthetics, and stem cell based biomedical sector.

Prior to its launching of Digital Gold Exchange platform in December, DGE completed the patent application on its self-developed decentralized exchange control system.

The patent on "Blockchain-based Reserve Control System" has been completed in Korea, the U.S., Singapore, Mainland China, Japan, and Hong Kong, with the scope of patent covering over 50 items, including method on exchanging cryptocurrencies, reserve fund control system, and application according to cryptocurrency trading rules.

