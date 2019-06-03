DGS Energy Acquired by Subsidiary of Mollenhour Gross, LLC.

GRIFFIN, Ga., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DGS Energy (DGS) announced today that it has been sold to a subsidiary of Mollenhour Gross, LLC in an all-cash asset sale.

Robert Evans (co-founder of DGS) will remain the President of the new firm, which will operate under two companies/brands, DGS Energy, LLC and DGS Hospitality, LLC. Tim Hodge (also a co-founder of DGS) will become the Director of Installation Operations. Robert offered, "We are excited to join a team as committed as we are to building a world-class service organization. We are diligently working together to evaluate and re-imagine new ways of providing nationwide solutions to our clients, and we are already seeing the benefits of being backed by such a reputable group of likeminded entrepreneurs and investors."

"With this investment, we have consolidated the best talent in this industry. We are confident that Robert and Tim will deliver unmatched value and solutions to our clients and that the brand will only improve under their leadership," said Jordan Mollenhour, partner in the acquiring firm. Dustin Gross, also a partner in the acquiring firm, added, "We have utmost respect for entrepreneurs like Robert, Tim, and their co-founders. We look forward to seeing their vision for DGS continue."

DGS is being paired with other Mollenhour Gross subsidiaries to create a more complete offering of products and services. Tim (Hodge) emphasized, "Our business is complex, and we have grown quickly in recent years. We realized that serving an increasing number of large, corporate clients would require the resource, talent, and experience that we found with Jordan and Dustin. They understand our history and our values, and we could not be more excited about our future together."

About DGS Energy:

DGS Energy (http://www.dgsenergy.net/), founded in 2008, provides nationwide consulting, installation, cleaning, decommissioning, recycling, and programming services to clients in the hospitality and assisted living industries. The firm provides a suite of solutions pertaining to packaged terminal air conditioning (PTAC) equipment and energy management system (EMS) technology.

About Mollenhour Gross, LLC:

Established in 2004 by Jordan Mollenhour and Dustin Gross, Mollenhour Gross, LLC (http://www.mollenhourgross.com/) is a private holding company based in Knoxville, TN. Its portfolio companies are engaged in a variety of industries including e-commerce, hospitality services, warehousing and order fulfillment, packaging technology, real estate, and software.

SOURCE DGS Energy

Related Links

http://mollenhourgross.com

