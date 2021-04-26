DH Holdings, Inc. Reports Full Year 2020 Audited Financial Results

QINGDAO, China, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) ("TDH" or the "Company"), a PRC-based company that specializes in the development, manufacturing and sales of pet food products in China and beyond, announced today its financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights:





For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, ($ millions, except per share data)

2020

2019

% Change Revenues

$0.82

$12.65

-93.55% Gross loss

($0.04)

($1.52)

97.25% Gross loss margin

-5.13%

-12.04%

6.91 pp* Loss from operations

($1.93)

($6.96)

72.32% Operating loss margin

-236.25%

-55.02%

-181.23 pp* Net loss attributable to

common stockholders

($0.87)

($8.63)

89.86% Loss per share - basic and

diluted

($0.02)

($0.41)

95.35%













* pp: percentage points





























Revenues decreased by 93.55% from $12.65 million in fiscal year 2019 to $0.82 million in fiscal year 2020, with decrease in sales from overseas markets, domestic market and E-commerce platform. The decrease in total revenues in 2020 was mainly due to: (1) decrease in sales orders due to our uncompetitive sales prices for our products which made them less attractive to our customers; (2) partially suspension of our overseas E-commerce business due to the estimated gross loss; (3) suspension of our production and operations commencing in November 2019 and ending in May 2020 due to our defaults on loan repayments to financial institutions, claims from our suppliers and creditors and labor arbitration derived from our cutting down certain employees. The COVID-19 outbreak and spread further caused disruption in our supply chain, transportation and our sales activities from the beginning of 2020 to May 2020 . As a result, we had the inability to fulfill customer orders on a timely manner and we received reduced sales orders from our customers and our sales volume significantly decreased in 2020 as compared to 2019.

in fiscal year 2019 to in fiscal year 2020, with decrease in sales from overseas markets, domestic market and E-commerce platform. The decrease in total revenues in 2020 was mainly due to: (1) decrease in sales orders due to our uncompetitive sales prices for our products which made them less attractive to our customers; (2) partially suspension of our overseas E-commerce business due to the estimated gross loss; (3) suspension of our production and operations commencing in and ending in due to our defaults on loan repayments to financial institutions, claims from our suppliers and creditors and labor arbitration derived from our cutting down certain employees. The COVID-19 outbreak and spread further caused disruption in our supply chain, transportation and our sales activities from the beginning of 2020 to . As a result, we had the inability to fulfill customer orders on a timely manner and we received reduced sales orders from our customers and our sales volume significantly decreased in 2020 as compared to 2019. Gross loss was $0.04 million in fiscal year 2020 as compared to gross loss of $1.52 million in fiscal year 2019. The decrease in gross loss was a result of stop taking unprofitable orders, and the slightly improvement of our cost management.

in fiscal year 2020 as compared to gross loss of in fiscal year 2019. The decrease in gross loss was a result of stop taking unprofitable orders, and the slightly improvement of our cost management. Operating loss was $1.93 million in fiscal year 2020 as compared to operating loss of $6.96 million in 2019. The continuous deficit from operation was mainly due to the fact that our sales revenue continued to decrease, while we continued to incur fixed overhead costs and high operating expenses during 2020. The decrease in loss from operations was the combined result of improvement in gross margin and decrease in our total operating expenses in 2020 as compared to 2019.

in fiscal year 2020 as compared to operating loss of in 2019. The continuous deficit from operation was mainly due to the fact that our sales revenue continued to decrease, while we continued to incur fixed overhead costs and high operating expenses during 2020. The decrease in loss from operations was the combined result of improvement in gross margin and decrease in our total operating expenses in 2020 as compared to 2019. Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $0.87 million , or a loss per share of $0.02 , for the year of 2020 as compared to net loss of $8.63 million , or a loss per share of $0.41 , for 2019.

Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Revenues

The Company generates its revenues from product sales, mainly including sales for pet chews, dried pet snacks and wet canned pet foods in oversea markets, domestic markets and by e-commerce platform. Revenue consists of the invoiced value for the sales, net of value-added tax ("VAT"), business tax, and applicable local government levies. For the year of 2020, total revenues decreased by $11.83 million, or 93.55%, to $0.82 million from $12.65 million in 2019. The decrease in total revenues in 2020 was mainly due to: (1) decrease in sales orders due to the uncompetitive selling prices of our products which made our products less attractive to our customers; (2) partial suspension of our overseas E-commerce business due to the estimated gross loss; (3) suspension of our production and operations commencing in November 2019 and ending in May 2020 due to our defaults on loan repayments to financial institutions, claims from our suppliers and creditors and labor arbitration derived from our cutting down certain employees. The COVID-19 outbreak and spread further caused disruption in our supply chain, transportation and our sales activities from the beginning of 2020 to May 2020. As a result, we had the inability to fulfill customer orders on a timely manner and we received reduced sales orders from our customers and our sales volume significantly decreased in 2020 as compared to 2019.





For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2020



2019

Y/Y Change



Revenues

($'000)

% of

Total



Revenues

($'000)

% of

Total



Amount

($'000)

% Overseas $ 226

27.77%

$ 9,995

79.02%

$ -9,769

-97.74% Domestic

575

70.52%



2,711

21.44%



-2,137

-78.80% E-commerce

17

2.05%



84

0.66%



-67

-80.06% less: sales

tax and

additional

surcharge

-3

-0.34%



-142

-1.12%



139

-98.04% Total $ 815

100.00%

$ 12,648

100.00%

$ -11,833

-93.55%

Overseas sales decreased by $9.77 million, or 97.74%, to $0.23 million for the year of 2020 from $10.00 million for 2019. Domestic sales decreased by $2.14 million, or 78.80%, to $0.57 million for the year of 2020 from $2.71 million for 2019. The decrease was due to the decrease in sales orders due to our uncompetitive sales price, the COVID-19 outbreak and spread further caused disruption in our supply chain, transportation and our sales activities from the beginning of 2020 to May 2020. Sales from the e-commerce channel decreased by $0.07 million, or 80.06%, to $0.02 million for the year of 2020 from $0.08 million for 2019, due to suspension of our overseas E-commerce business as the losses continue to grow.



For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2020



2019



Y/Y Change



Revenues

($'000)

% of

Total



Revenues

($'000)

% of

Total



Amount

($'000)

% Pet chews $ 59

7.25%

$ 6,470

51.15%

$ -6,411

-99.09% Dried pet snacks

318

38.94%



4,618

36.51%



-4,301

-93.13% Wet canned pet food

84

10.32%



1,310

10.36%



-1,226

-93.58% Dental health snacks

20

2.44%



305

2.41%



-285

-93.48% Baked pet biscuits

3

0.38%



87

0.69%



-84

-96.42% Others

334

41.01%



-

0%



334

100.00% Less: sales tax and

additional surcharge

-3

-0.34%



-142

-1.12%



139

-98.04% Total $ 815

100.00%

$ 12,648

100.00%

$ -11,833

-93.55%

Sales of pet chews decreased by $6.41 million, or 99.09%, to $0.06 million for the year 2020 from $6.47 million for 2019. Sales of dried pet snacks decreased by $4.3 million, or 93.13%, to $0.32 million for the year 2020 from $4.62 million for 2019. Sales of wet canned pet food decreased by $1.23 million, or 93.58%, to $0.08 million for the year 2020 from $1.31 million for 2019. Sales of dental health snacks decreased by $0.29 million, or 93.48%, to $0.02 million for the year 2020 from $0.31 million for 2019. These decreases were due to the decrease in sales orders due to our uncompetitive selling prices, the COVID-19 outbreak and spread further caused disruption in our supply chain, transportation and our sales activities from the beginning of 2020 to May 2020. Sales of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, and dental health snacks accounted for 7.25%, 38.93%, 10.32%, and 2.44%, respectively, for the year of 2020, compared to 51.15%, 36.51%, 10.36%, and 2.41%, respectively, for 2019.

Cost of revenues

Cost of revenues consists primarily of raw materials, labor and factory overhead. Cost of revenues decreased by $13.31 million, or 93.95%, to $0.86 million for the year of 2020 from $14.17 million for 2019. This decrease in cost of revenues was mainly due to the 93.55% decrease in our total net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020. As a percentage of revenues, cost of revenues was 105.13% for the year 2020, compared to 112.04% for 2019.

Gross loss and gross loss margin

Gross loss was $0.04 million for the year of 2020, compared to gross profit of $1.52 million for 2019. Gross loss margin was 5.13% for the year 2019, compared to gross loss margin of 12.04% for 2020.

Operating expense

Operating expense consists of selling expenses, general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses.

Selling expenses decreased by $0.8 million, or 87.18%, to $0.12 million for the year 2020 from $0.92 million for 2019. The decrease in our selling expense was in line with our reduced sales activities and decreased revenue in 2020.

General and administrative expenses decreased by $1.94 million, or 52.29%, to $1.77 million for the year 2020 from $3.70 million for 2019. The main reason for the decrease was because we have cut-down number of employees as a result of our business strategy adjustment when our business scale reduced in 2020, as a result, our salary paid to employees, office expenses incurred and business consulting expenses all decreased in 2020 as compared to 2019.

Impairment of long-lived assets other than goodwill charge was $Nil in 2020, as compared to $0.81 million in 2019.

As a result, total operating expenses decreased by $3.55 million, or 65.34%, to $1.88 million for the year of 2020 from $5.44 million for 2019. As a percentage of total revenues, total operating expenses was 231.11% for the year of 2020, compared to 42.98% for 2019.

Operating loss and operating loss margin

Loss from operations was $1.93 million for the year of 2020, compared to operating loss of $6.96 million for 2019. The continuous loss from operation was mainly due to decreased sales revenue.

Net loss and loss per share

Net loss was $0.87 million for the year of 2020, compared to net loss of $8.63 million for 2019. Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $0.87 million, or loss per share of $0.02, for the year of 2020. This is compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $8.63 million, or loss per share of $0.41, for 2019.

Financial Conditions

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $6.75 million, compared to $6.50 million at December 31, 2019. Accounts receivable and inventories were $0.17 million and $0.25 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2020, compared to $0.02 million and $0.47 million, respectively, at the end of 2019. Total working capital deficit was $8.55 million as of December 31, 2020, as compared to working capital deficit of $7.27 million at the end of 2019.

Net cash used in operating activities was $2.63 million for the year of 2020, compared to $5.63 million for 2019. Net cash provided by investing activities was $3.36 million for the year of 2020, compared to $0.11 million for 2019. Net cash used in financing activities was $0.59 million for the year of 2020, compared to $9.52 million net cash provided by financing activities in 2019.

Going Concern

As reflected in our consolidated financial statements, our revenue decreased by approximately $11.83 million from approximately $12.65 million in 2019 to approximately $0.82 million in 2020. Net cash used in operating activities amounted to approximately $2.63 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2020, we had working capital deficit of approximately $8.55 million as compared to working capital deficit of approximately $7.3 million as of December 31, 2019. In addition, starting from November 2019, we temporarily suspended our manufacturing activities due to operating inefficiency, the suspension of our manufacturing activities led to reduced sales and operating cash flows, and consequently caused our inability to make the payments to settle vendor bills and repay the bank loans upon maturity. As a result, in late 2019, some of our vendors and several financial institutions initiated lawsuits against us for payment. Our inability to resolve these matters satisfactorily had material adverse effect on the Company's financial condition in 2020. Furthermore, in December 2019, a novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) surfaced. COVID-19 spread rapidly throughout China and worldwide, which caused significant volatility in the PRC and international markets. There has been significant uncertainty around the breadth and duration of business disruptions related to COVID-19, as well as its impact on the PRC and international economies. To reduce the spread of the COVID-19, the Chinese government has employed measures including city lockdowns, quarantines, travel restrictions, suspension of business activities and school closures. Due to difficulties resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak and all the other aspects of our operating challenges, including, but not limited to, the extending temporary closure of our facilities and operations to until the middle of May 2020, pending lawsuits for supplier arrears, bank loans and employee compensation, limited support from the Company's employees, delayed access to raw material supplies, reduced customer sales orders, and our inability to promote the sales to customers on a timely basis, our revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 decreased significantly. Furthermore, certain premises including factory building and warehouse have been frozen for a period of three years following a court order issued in April 2020. These facts raised substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern for the next 12 months from the date of this report.

Our plan to alleviate the substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern include attempting to improve our business profitability, our ability to generate sufficient cash flow from our operations to meet our operating needs on a timely basis, obtain additional working capital funds through debt and equity financings to eliminate inefficiencies in order to meet our anticipated cash requirements. We also plan to evaluate and identify suitable strategic or acquisition opportunities, complete such transactions on commercially favorable terms, or successfully integrate business operations, infrastructure and management philosophies of acquired businesses and companies. Given the operating difficulties and the COVID-19 outbreak, we resumed our business activities on May 18, 2020, with the support of the local government. We believe the negative impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak on our business to be temporary and for our sales activities have started to run as normal, which will help us to increase our sales in the near future. Due to the effects discussed above, to the extent that we experience a more adverse operating environment, incur unanticipated capital expenditures, or if we decide to accelerate our growth, then additional financing may be required. Currently, we are working to improve our liquidity and capital sources primarily through financial support from our principal shareholder and explore debt or equity financing possibilities. In order to fully implement our business plan and sustain continued growth, we may also need to raise capital from outside investors. On December 2, 2020, we entered into subscription agreements with four accredited investors for the sale of 9,100,000 of the Company's common shares at the price $0.30 per share for the gross proceeds of approximately $2.73 million. We received the $2.73 million proceeds in April 2021. Our expectation, therefore, is that we will seek to access the capital markets in both the U.S. and China to obtain additional funds as needed. At the present time, however, we do not have commitments of funds from any third party. No assurance can be given that additional financing, if required, would be available on favorable terms or at all. If we do not secure capital needed for our operations, we may have to temporarily suspend or cease our operations.

Notice

Rounding amounts and percentages: Certain amounts and percentages included in this press release have been rounded for ease of presentation. Percentage figures included in this press release have not in all cases been calculated on the basis of such rounded figures, but on the basis of such amounts prior to rounding. For this reason, certain percentage amounts in this press release may vary from those obtained by performing the same calculations using the figures in the financial statements. In addition, certain other amounts that appear in this press release may not sum due to rounding.

About TDH Holdings, Inc.

Founded in April 2002, TDH Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: PETZ), is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of a variety of pet food products under multiple brands that are sold in the China, Asia and Europe. More information about the Company can be found at www.tiandihui.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions, uncertainties and other factors may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels or activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Specifically, the Company's statements regarding, among others, its growth and business outlook, the Company's ability to execute on its business plan, secure necessary capital to sustain and maintain its operations, its ability to resume its operations at the previous levels, its ability to successfully resolve various legal proceedings in which it is involved, are forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that are described more fully in the Company's public reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by TDH or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. The Company does not undertake any obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

TDH HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





December 31,

December 31,



2020

2019











ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,566,549

$ 5,114,175

Restricted cash

182,515



1,390,403

Short-term investments

3,138,578



-

Accounts receivable, net

168,499



21,657

Advances to suppliers, net

41,088



39,806

Inventories, net

247,245



473,216

Prepayments and other current assets,

net

172,481



153,633

Total current assets

10,516,955



7,192,890

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:











Property, plant and equipment, net

6,636,995



6,562,669

Land use rights, net

1,009,005



973,224

Long-term investments

-



71,757

Operating lease right-of-use assets

19,103



-

Operating lease right-of-use assets -

related parties

270,852



286,670

Total non-current assets

7,935,955



7,894,320

Total assets $ 18,452,910

$ 15,087,210















LIABILITIES AND

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

(DEFICIT)











CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Accounts payable $ 3,209,763

$ 3,436,939

Accounts payable - related parties

124,715



116,834

Notes payable

-



908,008

Advances from customers

90,834



116,155

Bank overdrafts

78,320



78,320

Short-term loans

8,391,323



7,624,061

Short-term loans - related parties

985,883



892,510

Taxes payable

60,729



57,521

Due to related parties

42,021



39,387

Operating lease liabilities, current

9,913



-

Operating lease liabilities - related

parties, current

195,231



137,347

Other current liabilities

5,882,164



1,054,818

Total current liabilities

19,070,896



14,461,900

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Deferred tax liabilities

-



1,036

Operating lease liabilities - related

party, non-current

274,794



286,875

Total liabilities

19,345,690



14,749,811

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT):











Common stock ($0.001 par value;

200,000,000 shares authorized;

45,849,995 shares issued and

outstanding at December 31, 2020 and

2019)

45,850



45,850

Additional paid-in capital

21,963,570



21,963,678

Statutory reserves

160,014



160,014

Accumulated deficit

-22,849,319



-21,974,651

Accumulated other comprehensive

income (loss)

-212,895



142,516

Total TDH Holdings, Inc.

stockholders' equity (deficit)

-892,780



337,407

Noncontrolling interest

-



-8

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

-892,780



337,399

Total liabilities and stockholders'

equity (deficit) $ 18,452,910

$ 15,087,210



TDH HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS



For The Years Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2018











Net revenue $ 815,225

$ 12,455,414

$ 22,154,506 Net revenue -related parties

-



192,841



1,519,531 Total revenue

815,225



12,648,255



23,674,037 Cost of revenue

857,060



13,992,499



26,278,300 Cost of revenue - related parties

-



178,636



1,448,533 Total cost of revenue

857,060



14,171,135



27,726,833 Gross loss

-41,835



-1,522,880



-4,052,796 Operating expenses:

-











Selling expense

117,993



920,237



4,535,945 General and administrative expense

1,766,109



3,702,035



2,792,858 Research and development expense

-



-



1,062,582 Impairment of long-lived assets other than goodwill

-



813,344



- Impairment of goodwill

-



-



1,599,591 Total operating

expenses

1,884,102



5,435,616



9,990,976 Loss from operations

-1,925,937



-6,958,496



-14,043,772 Interest expense

-1,180,489



-1,378,755



-233,101 Government subsidies

8,651



129,255



81,882 Other income

137,163



1,189



20,242 Other expense

-35,197



-290,655



-26,992 Investment income, net

2,120,241



-



- Loss from equity method investment

-



-127,965



-17,524 Total other income (expenses)

1,050,369



-1,666,931



-175,493 Loss before income tax benefit

-875,568



-8,625,427



-14,219,265 Income tax benefit

-900



-



- Net loss

-874,668



-8,625,427



-14,219,265 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

-



-8



-40 Net loss attributable to TDH Holdings, Inc. $ -874,668

$ -8,625,419

$ -14,219,225

















Comprehensive loss















Net loss $ -874,668

$ -8,625,427

$ -14,219,265 Other comprehensive loss















Foreign currency translation adjustment

-355,411



-100,954



-65,123 Total comprehensive loss $ -1,230,079

$ -8,726,381

$ -14,284,388 Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

-



-8



-347 Comprehensive loss attributable to TDH Holdings, Inc. $ -1,230,079

$ -8,726,373

$ -14,284,041

















Loss per common share attributable to TDH Holdings, Inc.















Basic $ -0.02

$ -0.41

$ -1.49 Diluted $ -0.02

$ -0.41

$ -1.49 Weighted average common shares outstanding















Basic

45,849,995



21,022,598



9,558,493 Diluted

45,849,995



21,022,598



9,558,493

TDH HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



For The Years Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2018 Cash flows from

operating activities









Net loss $ -874,668

$ -8,625,427

$ -14,219,265 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization expense

391,351



571,528



395,355 Fair value change of short-term investments

-2,120,241



-



- Loss from equity method investment

-



127,965



17,524 Loss on disposal of subsidiaries

-



5,018



- Impairment of goodwill

-



-



1,599,591 Impairment of long-lived assets other than goodwill

-



813,344



- Inventory write-down

42,241



518,119



1,668,508 Allowance for credit losses

74,190



659,569



- Deferred income taxes

-1,106



-3,861



-591 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment

-16,870



308,003



- Non-cash lease expense

33,944



89,176



- Gain on forgiveness of short-term loan $ -6,265

$ -

$ - Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable, net

-112,177



329,042



1,302,573 Accounts receivable - related parties, net

-



306,301



-778,516 Inventories, net

201,730



2,009,862



4,203,927 Operating lease liabilities

-9,382



-



- Operating lease liabilities – related parties

16,262



16,404



- Due from related parties, net

-



-2,206



- Due to related parties

-



14,387



18,142 Advances to suppliers, net

-12,179



36,322



569,723 Prepayments and other current assets, net

-29,363



516,018



-291,336 Accounts payable

-416,506



-2,775,356



1,870,157 Accounts payable - related parties

-



-6,703



19,848 Interest payable

1,065,277



260,417



119,712 Interest payable - related parties

43,835



-



- Notes payable

-



-1,046,257



1,204,910 Taxes payable

-



13,797



32,733 Advances from customers

-31,366



-42,923



-60,254 Advances from customer - related party

-



-



-7,397 Other current liabilities

-866,962



280,843



160,914 Net cash used in operating activities $ -2,628,255

$ -5,626,618

$ -2,173,742 Cash flows from investing activities















Payments to acquire property, plant and equipment

-47,086



-121,560



-5,627,422 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

-



233,747



- Payments to acquire land use rights

-



-



-854,221 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

-



-



19,888 Disposal of subsidiaries

-



83



- Loans to related parties

-



-



-132,147 Repayments from related parties

-



1,282



235,049 Payments for long-term investments

-



-



-235,605 Purchase of short-term investments

-38,743,908



-



- Proceeds from sale of short-term investments

42,146,183



-



- Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 3,355,189

$ 113,552

$ -6,594,458 Cash flows from financing activities















Proceeds from issuance of common shares

-



6,760,000



- Purchase of noncontrolling interest

-100



-



- Collection of stock subscription receivable

-



-



100,000 Proceeds from related parties

-



-



5,306 Repayments to related parties

-



-1,000



-385,420 Proceeds from bank overdrafts

-



78,162



- Proceeds from short-term loans

107,829



1,046,275



8,400,090 Repayments of short-term loans

-746,437



-2,073,177



-1,508,056 Proceeds from short-term loans - related parties

49,350



4,791,403



1,176,690 Repayments of short-term loans - related parties

-



-1,080,947



-60,490 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ -589,358

$ 9,520,716

$ 7,728,120 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

106,910



-203,577



96,808 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

244,486



3,804,073



-943,272 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the year

6,504,578



2,700,505



3,643,777 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the year $ 6,749,064

$ 6,504,578

$ 2,700,505

















Supplemental cash flow information















Interest paid $ 38,362

$ 1,118,338

$ 113,389 Income taxes paid $ 146

$ -

$ -

















Non-cash investing and financial activities















Accrued interest added to short-term loan – related party $ -

$ 126,697

$ - Operating expenses paid by related parties $ -

$ -

$ 157,094 Liabilities assumed in connection with purchase of property, plant and equipment $ 14,592

$ 51,196

$ 38,636 Notes payable reclassified to short-term loans $ 908,850

$ 479,724

$ - Receivables from related parties settled with payables to related parties $ -

$ 28,694

$ 114,707 Receivables from common stock subscription settled with loan payables to a related party $ -

$ 4,240,000

$ - Shares issuance in connection with acquisition of subsidiaries $ -

$ -

$ 1,053,020 Short-term loans settled by transferring an equity investment to the creditor $ 70,708

$ -

$ - Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets















Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,566,549

$ 5,114,175

$ 893,020 Restricted cash $ 182,515

$ 1,390,403

$ 1,807,485 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 6,749,064

$ 6,504,578

$ 2,700,505

SOURCE TDH Holdings, Inc.