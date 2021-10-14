DH2 Chauffeured Transportation Announces New Headquarters at John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport

JAMAICA, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than 25 years serving the New York Metro Area, Queens-based DH2 Chauffeured Transportation has relocated its operations to John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport's Building 79, Boundary Road (Cargo Area D) Jamaica, NY 11430. The client-focused transportation services company focuses on airline flight crew shuttles, private airport transportation, group events, senior and construction mobility, and more. DH2, led by CEO Nancy Vargas, is Minority Women-owned Business Enterprises (M/WBE) certified through the City and State of New York, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and Nassau County. DH2's new headquarters within the airport will enable further company growth and raise awareness among prospective customers traveling through JFK.

Nancy Vargas, CEO, DH2 Chauffeured Transportation, announces relocating operations to JFK International Airport's Building 79. Nancy Vargas, Chief Executive Officer DH2 Chauffeured Transportation fleet has a wide range of sedans, SUV's, sprinters, and even motor coaches.

"Despite the challenges that the travel and transportation industries have faced over the past year and a half, our 'client first' mindset at DH2 has allowed us to survive—and thrive—as a trusted partner to airlines, passengers, federal and local agencies, our community and affiliate partners around the world," said Vargas. "Our relocation into JFK's Building 79 is a humbling milestone for DH2, and we're thankful to our long-standing clients for their consistent support."

Beyond her role as CEO at DH2, Vargas dedicates her time to helping her community as the JFK Airport Rotary president; she also serves on the Board of Queens Center for Progress and School Sisters of Notre Dame Women Educational Center, Vargas co-chairs the National Limousine Association (NLA) Women Leadership Council alongside Tracy Raimer, Executive Vice President of Windy City Limousine.

A native New Yorker, Vargas is an active member of the JFK Airport Chamber of Commerce , the Queens Chambers of Commerce , and the Long Island Hispanic Chamber . When taking over as CEO in 2016, securing MWBE certifications was a top priority for Vargas, both as a female entrepreneur and Hispanic woman. Today, she helps other businesses learn and understand best practices for the M/WBE certification process.

"As Hispanic Heritage Month comes to an end this week, I am deeply hopeful that the success we've seen at DH2 inspires other Hispanic New Yorkers, particularly women, to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams," said Vargas. "My husband Mike, Founder and Chief Operating Officer, and I could never have imagined the growth we've witnessed over the past 25 years, and I value the chance to help all Hispanic men and women grow their businesses."

As DH2 continues to grow and expand, they will host a job fair for both part and full-time drivers, dispatchers, and detail teams on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, Noon - 2:00 PM, at the JFK Redevelopment Community Information Center, located at 144-33 Jamaica Avenue Jamaica, NY 11435, Candidates will meet with the DH2 leadership, learn more about the company, and participate in on the spot interviews.

To learn more about DH2 Chauffeured Transportation, visit https://dh2limo.com/ .

About DH2 Chauffeured Transportation

DH2 Chauffeured Transportation is a M/WBE-certified company offering luxury ground transportation services for airport transfers, corporate travel, shuttle service, and large group events. A family-owned business based at JFK International Airport, DH2 has served the New York Metro Area since 1995 under the leadership of CEO Nancy Vargas and COO Mike Vargas. DH2 chauffeurs are CDL, or NYC TLC licensed and receive additional in-depth training through the PAX program to ensure the highest levels of customer satisfaction. For more information or to make reservations, visit https://dh2limo.com/ .

PRESS CONTACT:



Candace Sandy

[email protected] | Tel: (929) 249-2265|

SOURCE DH2 Chauffeured Transportation