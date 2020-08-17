DH2i Extends Free Access to DxOdyssey Work From Home (WFH) Software to December 31st

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DH2i®, the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) and Smart Availability™ software, today announced that it is extending free access to its DxOdyssey networking software to December 31, 2020. Originally launched in March 2020 in response to the escalating COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent work from home (WFH) paradigm that resulted for employees, students, and others, DxOdyssey WFH enables fast and secure access to approved computers, and all appropriate associated data located onsite at work, school, etc.

Dubbed the "unVPN networking software" DxOdyssey is a lightweight Windows and Linux technology that provides discreet and secure tunnels for application access across the public internet, corporate networks, and cloud environments, without the cost, complexity, and security risks of VPNs.

"The networking perimeter has evolved. Old VPN and direct link approaches are not only cumbersome to maintain, they open up the entire network to lateral movement by bad actors," said OJ Ngo, CTO and Co-Founder, DH2i. "DxOdyssey is designed with this in mind. The software takes a more secure approach, giving users app-level access rather than network-level access, thereby reducing the attack surface. And it does all of this with the most secure and performant approach to create a Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) to grant connectivity to distributed apps and clients running across multiple sites, clouds, and domains."

"The spread of COVID-19 is showing few signs of slowing. Moreover, the world's most highly respected health authorities are virtually unanimous in their warnings of a second wave coming this Fall," continued Ngo. "Consequently, we have reviewed the situation and decided to extend our free DxOdyssey WFH offering. With it, individuals and organizations alike can avoid costly VPN endeavors that open up their entire networks – from their home office, to their business, to their school, and so on, to security risks such as malware, ransomware, and data theft. And instead, users can work and learn from home safely and affordably."

To download your free copy of DxOdyssey, please visit: https://wfh.dh2i.com/. The download is completely anonymous – no personal information of any kind will be collected to provide the assurance that no sales communications will result during or after the download and use of the software. In addition, DH2i will be making its world-class support team available to answer any questions or provide assistance in the download and/or use of the software during business hours: 9:00 am – 6:00 pm Pacific Time, Monday-Friday – a service that is also being offered completely free-of-charge.

