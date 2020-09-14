DH2i Featured in 2020 CRN Cloud Partner Program Guide

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DH2i®, the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) and Smart Availability™ software, today announced that CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named DH2i in its 2020 Cloud Partner Program Guide. This annual list identifies industry-leading cloud technology vendors with innovative partner programs that empower and accelerate the growth of solution providers' cloud initiatives.

The DH2i DxAdvantage Partner Program provides strategic partners with streamlined access to DH2i's innovative DxEnterprise™ and DxOdyssey™ software solutions. In addition, it offers access to resources such as marketing, sales and services support, and training designed to enable partners to enhance their trusted advisor status, grow their business, and drive increased profitability.

With DxEnterprise™ multi-platform smart availability software, channel partners can provide end customers with the ability to manage any workload, including database and application instances, Docker containers, and SQL Server Availability Groups. Customers can enjoy instance mobility from any host, to any host, anywhere with just an application or container stop and restart. With DxOdyssey Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) software, channel partners can provide end customers with the ability to build lightweight, discreet, scalable, and highly available "secure-by-app" connections between on-premises and/or cloud environments for and between Windows and Linux without a virtual private network (VPN) or direct link.

"With so many cloud options available today, solution providers may find it tough to find the vendor that best complements their unique business strategy," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The Cloud Partner Program Guide identifies the vendor partners with a strong combination of technology, training, support, and financial incentives to help cloud initiatives succeed."

"We are delighted to have again been named to CRN's 2020 Cloud Partner Program Guide," said Connor Cox, Director of Business Development, DH2i. "We believe it is a testament to our innovative technology that provides our channel partners with the ability to ensure their end customers can build and manage IT infrastructures and business processes that are always-on and always-secure." He continued, "This, in addition to the fact that we are fiercely dedicated to supporting each channel partner's unique requirements, as well as helping to drive their long-term business success."

The Cloud Partner Program Guide is a practical map for solution providers navigating the ever-changing cloud landscape, helping them to locate technology suppliers with groundbreaking cloud offerings and partner programs. To meet the requirements for inclusion, vendors must have unique partner program benefits that address critical challenges in cloud infrastructure or applications.

The Cloud Partner Program Guide can be viewed online at www.crn.com/cloud-ppg. Additional coverage will be featured in the October issue of CRN Magazine.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

About DH2i

DH2i Company is the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) and Smart Availability™ software for Windows and Linux. DH2i software products DxOdyssey™ and DxEnterprise® enable customers to create an entire IT infrastructure that is "always-secure and always-on." To learn more, please visit: www.dh2i.com, call: 800-380-5405 or +44 20 3318 9204, or email: [email protected].

©DH2i Company 2020. DH2i, Smart Availability, DxEnterprise, DxOdyssey, DxOdyssey for IoT, DxConsole, DxHADR, DxTransfer, DxCollect and InstanceMobility are trademarks of DH2i Company. All other brand or product names contained in this press release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. The Channel Company logo and CRN logo are registered trademarks of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

