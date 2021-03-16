DH2i Launches DxEnterprise v20 Improving Microsoft SQL Server High Availability (HA) and Disaster Recovery (DR) Performance

FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DH2i®, the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) and Smart Availability® software, today announced the general availability of DxEnterprise® version 20 (v20), engineered to improve the performance and resilience of transaction processing workloads found in financial services, as well as other sectors, running on top of Microsoft® SQL Server. DxEnterprise v20 responds to channel partner and end customer requirements for improved SQL Server database resilience, Zero Trust security and scalability across private and public clouds as well as between on-premises and remote locations.

Following the successful launch of DxOdyssey for IoT in October 2020, DH2i took on the challenge of improving cloud-based database transaction processing performance and resiliency as there is a strong correlation between transaction performance/resiliency and profitability, particularly for financial services workloads. Specifically, DH2i recognized that this new class of cloud-based Microsoft SQL Server users now wanted help with taking full advantage of SQL's high availability (HA) for local HA and its disaster recovery (DR) capabilities for remote data protection. The challenge that these customers confronted was that if they wanted to use SQL Server for both HA and DR on Linux, they had to either use a Pacemaker-based solution—which requires separate clusters for HA instances and Availability Groups and relies on VPNs for DR—or combine HA SQL Server instances with some other data replication solution (such as storage replication, block-level replication, full VM replication, etc.) and VPNs for DR. This however has led to issues such as:

Complex and brittle implementation and maintenance

Failed RTO/RPO requirements

Poor scalability

VPN security and reliability exposures

Financial unsustainability

DH2i's DxEnterprise v20 resulted - with purpose-built enhancements to deliver the key capabilities necessary to address the challenges of HA and DR in today's connected, yet fragile world:

Resilience - Provides database resiliency within an Availability Zone and between Availability Zones and regions, thereby protecting applications and data from datacenter failures.

- Provides database resiliency within an Availability Zone and between Availability Zones and regions, thereby protecting applications and data from datacenter failures. Security - Ensures data integrity with data constantly moving between isolated networks (e.g., Availability Zones, Regions).

- Ensures data integrity with data constantly moving between isolated networks (e.g., Availability Zones, Regions). Scalability - Manages and scales the number of database instances in response to rapidly changing behaviors and expectations.

"Enterprise data management systems have offered high availability clustering for many years, but such technologies do not work well in the cloud or between datacenters. DxEnterprise from DH2i addresses these challenges with its cross-cloud, hybrid IT, and datacenter to datacenter clustering technology," said Intellyx President, Jason Bloomberg, a leading IT industry analyst, author, keynote speaker and globally recognized expert on multiple disruptive trends in enterprise technology. "DxEnterprise is particularly well-suited for Microsoft SQL Server, enabling companies to run high availability, distributed SQL Server clusters on Linux without the complexity and performance limitations of traditional clustering, replication, and VPN technologies."

"DH2i's Smart Availability software for SQL Server boosts SQL Server AG performance and simplifies SQL Server workload management, while reducing SQL Server costs by as much as 50% for use cases that need to combine local HA and remote data protection, such as FinTech and others," said Don Boxley, CEO and Co-Founder, DH2i.

DxEnterprise (DxE) v20:

Simplifies and standardizes HA and DR by combining failover instances for local high availability and AGs for disaster recovery in a single DxE cluster

Delivers scalable end-to-end multi-subnet automatic failover management for sub-15 sec RTO

Accelerates SQL Server AG performance with Express–tunnel technology for 3x RPO improvement

Includes patented SDP technology for secure multi-site, multi-cloud network communications that eliminates VPN-associated lateral network attack surfaces

Reduces costs by eliminating multiple clustering (WSFC or Pacemaker), replication and VPN technologies

Offers intelligent health and performance QoS monitoring, alerting and orchestration for easy system management

Supports mixed Linux/Windows, Azure and AWS environments for evergreen infrastructure compatibility

Tweet this: @DH2i Launches DxEnterprise v20 @Microsoft #SQLServer #HA and #DR Assurance Solution https://dh2i.com/press/ #Channel #Cloud #BusinessContinuity #ZeroTrust #Security #Scalability

About DH2i

DH2i Company is the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) and Smart Availability™ software for Windows and Linux. DH2i software products DxOdyssey™ and DxEnterprise® enable customers to create an entire IT infrastructure that is "always-secure and always-on." To learn more, please visit: www.dh2i.com, call: 800-380-5405 or +44 20 3318 9204, or email: [email protected].

PR Contact:

Nicole Gorman

Corp. Comm./PR

DH2i

M: 508-397-0131

[email protected]

SOURCE DH2i

Related Links

http://www.dh2i.com

