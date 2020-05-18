DH2i Live Webinar with Guest Presenter, Kevin Farlee of Microsoft, to Discuss "Using SDP-Enhanced Availability Groups to Unlock Your Free Azure Replica"

FORT COLLINS, Colo., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DH2i®, the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter and Smart Availability™ software, today announced that it will be presenting a webinar entitled, "Using SDP-Enhanced Availability Groups to Unlock Your Free Azure Replica." Kevin Farlee, Principal Program Manager, Microsoft will join DH2i's Connor Cox, Director of Business Development, for the live discussion.

When:

Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11:00 am – 11:30 pm Pacific Time (2:00 pm – 2:30pm Eastern Time)

Why Attend:

Microsoft recently announced a significant licensing change that applies to SQL Server 2012 and newer. Now, licensed SQL Server covered by Software Assurance is allowed up to three free secondary replicas, including High Availability (HA), Disaster Recovery (DR), and Azure secondaries.

In this webinar, attendees will learn about DH2i's SDP-enhanced AG software that makes deploying and managing these free Availability Group replicas easier than ever, including:

Support for automatic failover across mixed Windows and Linux AG clusters

Hybrid cloud implementations between on-premises and Azure without a VPN

Peak performance with simple configuration and setup

About Kevin Farlee, Principal Program Manager, Microsoft:

Kevin Farlee has over 30 years in the industry, in both database as well as storage management software. In his current role as a Principal Program Manager on the Microsoft Data Platform team, he is responsible for developing features in the SQL server platform focusing on HA/DR for SQL Server solutions across platforms.

Learn more and register here:

https://dh2i.com/using-sdp-enhanced-availability-groups-to-unlock-your-free-azure-replica/

