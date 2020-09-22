DH2i Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DH2i today announced the availability of DxEnterprise for Availability Groups in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. DH2i customers can now take advantage of the scalability, high availability, and security of Azure, with streamlined deployment and management.

DxEnterprise for Availability Groups enables Microsoft SQL Server availability groups (AGs) to be made highly available within and between Windows and Linux nodes and across any type of infrastructure – all without relying on cumbersome and restrictive cluster orchestration technologies. DxEnterprise for Availability Groups also enables failover across networks, zones, and regions without opening external ports or the use of a virtual private network (VPN). This not only reduces the cost of running hybrid clusters between on-premises infrastructure and Azure; it makes it easier to take advantage of Microsoft licensing rules that allow for free high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) secondary replicas for any supported version of Microsoft SQL Server.

"We are delighted to make this announcement, as DH2i's inclusion in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace will help us to continue to broaden our market reach via one of the most trusted online sources for applications and services," said Don Boxley, DH2i CEO and Co-Founder. "Now that it's available on the Azure Marketplace, administrators can deploy highly available Microsoft SQL Servers with DxEnterprise for Availability Groups even more easily than before."

Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, "We're pleased to welcome DH2i's solution to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling finished Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications and premium datasets. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Learn more about DxEnterprise for Availability Groups at its page in the Azure Marketplace and click "Get It Now" to access a free 30-day trial.

About DH2i

DH2i Company provides multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter and Smart Availability software for Windows and Linux. DH2i software products DxOdyssey and DxEnterprise enable customers to create an entire IT infrastructure that is highly secure and highly available. To learn more, please visit: www.dh2i.com, call: 800-380-5405 or +44 20 3318 9204, or email: [email protected].

