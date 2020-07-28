DH2i to Address How to Mitigate Microsoft SQL Server Costs Amidst Pandemic-Ravaged Budgets

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DH2i®, the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter and Smart Availability™ software, today announced it will present a live webinar titled, "How to Mitigate Microsoft SQL Server Costs Amidst Pandemic-Ravaged Budgets."

When:

Wednesday, August 5, 11:00 am – 11:30 am Pacific Time (2:00 pm – 2:30 pm Eastern Time)

Why Attend:

When it comes to supporting the organic growth of an organization, the SQL Server team's role seems pretty straightforward. Just spin up a new VM, set up a new physical box, or expand the organization's cloud footprint. That's not exactly the reality for the DBAs and other team members working on the front lines, though. There is often an elephant in the room that no one wants to acknowledge because they know it won't go over well with upper management. That unfortunate reality is the unmanageable growth in SQL Server deployments and costs. This is a difficult and expensive problem to fix, and especially in the face of a pandemic—no organization has any excess budget to invest in a solution.

But what if a solution enabled consolidation AND cost-savings? Not only that, but what if you could also unlock peak high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) with this solution—all without Microsoft Windows Server Failover Clustering (WSFC)?

Join DH2i's Connor Cox for a webinar introducing DH2i's DxEnterprise. Through a brief presentation and live demo, you'll learn how DxEnterprise can improve your SQL Server environment by allowing you to:

Stack SQL Server instances and reduce OS footprint by 8-15x

Save 30-60% on Microsoft licensing costs

Create highly available, mixed-version clusters with any SQL edition

Learn more and register here:

https://dh2i.com/how-to-mitigate-sql-server-costs-amidst-pandemic-ravaged-budgets/

