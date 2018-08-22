DH2i to Present Live Webinar Entitled "How to Make Your Virtualized SQL Server Even Better"

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DH2i®, the leading provider of multi-platform Smart Availability™, disaster recovery (DR) and cost improvement solutions for Windows, Linux and Oracle databases and Docker containers, today announced it will present a live webinar entitled, "How to Make Your Virtualized SQL Server Even Better."

When:

Wednesday, September 26, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Why Attend:

You've already virtualized Microsoft SQL Server to consolidate your datacenter and improve provisioning agility. You have high availability (HA) with VM mobility and life is good, right? Not so fast. Virtualization can also bring major headaches:

OS sprawl and related management challenges

No application-level HA (server virtualization only protects against infrastructure faults)

Disruptive patch/update issues for guest OSes and applications

Skyrocketing costs for Enterprise edition licenses and Software Assurance

It's not too late. With new Smart Availability technology, you can dramatically reduce VM sprawl, improve HA and overall datacenter manageability, and significantly reduce licensing and support costs—even if you've already consolidated. Join DH2i for this informative webinar on how you can make your virtualization investment even better.

Learn More & Register Here:

http://dh2i.com/how-to-make-your-virtualized-sql-server-even-better-higher-availability-and-lower-costs/

About DH2i

DH2i Company is the leading provider of multi-platform Smart Availability™ software for Windows Server and Linux Server databases and stateful Docker containers. Its flagship product, DxEnterprise®, drastically reduces IT management complexity, enables nearest-to-zero planned and unplanned downtime, unlocks 30-60% cost savings and can reduce the number of OSes under management by 8-15x. DxEnterprise gives you data tier portability from any host, to any host, anywhere. Intelligent automation ensures that workloads and containers only come online where they can perform at an optimal level, compliant with business requirements and SLAs. To learn more, please visit: www.dh2i.com, call: 800-380-5405 or +44 20 3318 9204, or email: info@dh2i.com.

PR Contact:

Nicole Gorman

Corporate Communications

DH2i

508-397-0131

nicole.gorman@dh2i.com

