DH2i's DxOdyssey for IoT Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DH2i®, a leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) and Smart Availability software, today announced the availability of DxOdyssey for IoT in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. DH2i customers can now take advantage of the scalability, high availability, and security of Azure, with streamlined deployment and management.

DH2i has over 10 years of experience as a software provider and helps customers around the world enhance their data security and SQL Server capabilities via its innovative software offerings. DH2i has extended its SDP solution to edge computing with DxOdyssey for IoT. DxOdyssey for IoT is an edge-optimized SDP solution that is purpose-built for IoT networking. With DxOdyssey for IoT, customers can build and manage secure, application-level tunnels for bi-directional communication between edge devices, the cloud, on-premises datacenters, and remote locations. This single, cost-effective network connectivity solution enables a Zero Trust network architecture that virtually eliminates any attack surface. The advanced tunneling technology of DxOdyssey for IoT can also be combined with the native-on device security capabilities of Microsoft Azure SQL Edge for an optimal end-to-end IoT data security solution.

"We are pleased to offer our newest software solution in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace to expand our market reach and continue to help organizations across the world enhance their data security strategy," said Don Boxley, DH2i CEO and Co-Founder. "The Azure Marketplace provides DH2i with a trusted platform to more easily connect with potential customers and help combat the security issues that arise with the emerging adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT)."

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome DH2i's solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling finished Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications and premium datasets. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Learn more about DxOdyssey for IoT at its page in the Azure Marketplace and click "Get It Now" to deploy it today.

About DH2i

DH2i Company is a leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter and Smart Availability software for Windows and Linux. DH2i software products DxOdyssey and DxEnterprise enable customers to create an entire IT infrastructure that is highly secure and highly available. To learn more, please visit: www.dh2i.com, call: 800-380-5405 or +44 20 3318 9204, or email: [email protected].

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

