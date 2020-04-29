Dhammajarinee Witthaya School (Thailand) wins Rona Abramson Women's Initiative Award

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rona and Jeffrey Abramson Foundation (Rockville, MD) announces the winner of the 2020 Rona Abramson Women's Initiative Award.

This inaugural annual award is part of the Rona and Jeffrey Abramson Foundation's ongoing commitment to supporting women leaders who apply effective, creative, inspirational and entrepreneurial programs to improve their communities and the world.

Through the Rona Abramson Women's Initiative Award, our Foundation seeks to highlight and honor inspiring examples of the innumerable and largely unrecognized women who are improving life everywhere - through their passion, curiosity, urgency, compassion and intelligence. The award comes with a $50,000 honorarium. It is presented annually to an organization that has made an extraordinary and scalable solution that can impact the future of that community and our world.

The 2020 winner of the Rona Abramson Women's Initiative Award goes to the Dhammajarinee Witthaya School (thaischool.org) based in Thailand. The in-residence school is a refuge for over one thousand at-risk girls from the school years of nursery through grade 12. The School's successful mission is to provide these vulnerable girls the opportunity to grow in a loving and protected environment and to empower them to live healthy, productive and successful lives.

Many of the School's girls have either been abandoned or come from households with no source of income. The alternative is a traumatic, unsafe and hungry future. Now they receive award winning education, a nurturing home, proper food and healthcare.

The Dhammajarinee Witthaya School's effort to care, support and protect Thai girls not only focuses on their immediate survival needs but also on their long-term integrated development. This includes the twice daily practice of Transcendental Meditation® (TM) by all the girls, which results in a reduction in their stress and an increase in their happiness and academic success. The Schools' unique curriculum also incorporates practical life skills and vocational training.

The Rona Abramson Women's Initiative Award also acknowledges the school's leadership by Dr. Aunampai Passakchai. Since its inception in 1990, Dr. Aunampai Passakchai has worked tirelessly in the development of the Dhammajarinee Witthaya School. Her direction and perseverance have enabled more than 2800 girls to flourish, affording them the opportunity for personal, academic and career growth. She has received numerous honors from Thailand and around the world, including the very prestigious Sema Dharma Seminary Award from Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand for her Outstanding Contribution to Buddhism. Dhammajarinee Witthaya School's achievements are a direct result of Dr. Passakchai's dedication to public service, pursuit of education for vulnerable girls, and clarity of vision.

We are deeply honored to recognize Dhammajarinee Witthaya School, as it seeks to expand their reach and build capacity at this time. We encourage other Foundations and individual global well-wishers to add their support for this remarkable girls' school.

The Rona and Jeffrey Abramson Foundation is a private philanthropic organization based in Rockville, MD. It is dedicated to improving the quality of people's lives and address social concerns by increasing access to TM®. We rely on the imagination and collaboration of foundations and social entrepreneurs that want to improve the quality of lives of children, women and families.

Rona was a compassionate philanthropist and internationally recognized expert in the development and implementation of innovative programs for women and girls. She understood that prioritizing the application of technologies of consciousness, such as Transcendental Meditation, as taught by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, was essential to unleash their potential, strengthen their character, unfold their thirst to learn, thrive, and chart their own bright future.

She founded several nonprofit organizations focusing on social issues for women and girls including their mental and physical health, education and employment, and safe, healthy communities. Jeffrey, her husband, along with her family and dear friends, were inspired to create the Rona Abramson Women's Initiative Award continuing her momentum to scale access to innovative and proven programs around the world. www.ronaabramsonwomensinitiativeaward.org

