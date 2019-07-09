Dharma Platform Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering Off-Line Data Management for Multiple Devices

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dharma Platform, a mobile-first, impact-first data management company, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 10,268,637 for effectively managing and reconciling data collected off-line using multiple devices. The technology behind Dharma Platform's new patent solves the complexity associated with record conflicts and duplications so that multiple off-line devices or databases can be synchronized in a central, cloud repository. From groups providing homeless care in the United States to global emergency response organizations and rural healthcare cooperatives: the majority of Dharma Platform's clients have leveraged this innovative off-line data collection technology in the most challenging operational environments in the world, to acquire, distribute, and analyze ground truth data.



By providing community health workers, doctors, volunteers, and boots on the ground with mobile solutions to collect any type of data and give voice to all the disconnected, vulnerable populations, Dharma Platform's scalable, secure, intuitive, SaaS solution saves thousands of hours of manual labor, and delivers credible, precise, and relevant information to increase social impact.



"As Dharma extends the reach of technology and delivers digital equality to the world's most neglected populations, intelligent off-line capabilities become an essential part of our solution," states Dr. Samuel V. Scarpino, PhD, Chief Strategy Officer. "Dharma's invention, alongside mesh-enabled networking tools and patent-pending data transformation algorithms, builds upon our comprehensive intellectual property portfolio and fortifies Dharma Platform as a leading data collection and management company."



Dharma Platform was founded on the belief that good data can not only transform the work of impact-first organizations, it can save lives. Backed by TPG's Rise Fund, Dharma Platform allows non-technical users to rapidly design and deploy scalable web and mobile applications to collect and analyze data—anywhere, anytime—and quickly make informed decisions based on real-time ground truth; even with no connectivity.



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12778662



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Dharma Platform

Related Links

https://dharmaplatform.com

