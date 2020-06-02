DHC Group and Intouch Group Publish Whitepaper on the Effect of COVID-19 on Pharmaceutical Marketing

Intouch Group and DHC Group partnered on quantitative and qualitative research to explore the impact of COVID-19 in the not-so-distant future of Q1 2021. They conducted interviews with 30 senior-level stakeholders; fielded surveys to 50+ pharma executives, 112 physicians, and 157 patient influencers. Industry thought leaders also provided extensive input for the report, which is the most comprehensive, forward-looking paper on the topic to date.

"COVID-19 has changed every aspect of life, including the practice of medicine and pharmaceutical [sales and] marketing, and these changes will be felt for the foreseeable future," said Mark Bard, co-founder The DHC Group. "Our research has given us invaluable insights into what patients and healthcare providers need from pharma today and tomorrow -- it's imperative that the industry listens and acts."

"Our research and resulting whitepaper serves as a crystal ball to help marketers make difficult decisions about planning for the future," said Faruk Capan, CEO, Intouch Group. "Through our partnership with DHC Group, we have created the road map for the way forward."

Access the whitepaper now at https://bit.ly/IntouchNews.

DHC and Intouch Group have partnered since 2014 on projects designed to educate and inform the life sciences industry. On behalf of the stakeholders who contributed to the research, Intouch made a donation to Heart to Heart International to support their ongoing response to the pandemic.

About DHC Group

DHC Group is a privately held network providing content, media and event services to global clients. The DHC Group preserves the legacy of the Digital Health Coalition, a nonprofit educational think tank formed in 2011 to serve as the collective voice for the discussion of issues relevant to digital marketing of healthcare products and services. Expanding on the scope and mission of that original project by industry thought leaders, the DHC Group provides existing and new clients with a mix of services and thought-leadership opportunities. Contact DHC Group at [email protected] or visit them on the Web at thedhcgroup.com. Learn more about the Digital Health Coalition at digitalhealthcoalition.org.

About Intouch Group

Intouch Group is a privately held full-service agency network, providing creative and media services, enterprise solutions and data analytics globally through seven affiliates in eight offices, including Intouch Solutions, Intouch Proto, Intouch Seven, Intouch International, Intouch Media, Intouch B2D and Intouch Analytics. Collectively, Intouch Group employs more than 1,000 people. With a dedication to the life sciences, Intouch Group operates with the belief that there is no challenge too big to cure. Contact Intouch Group at [email protected] or visit them on the Web at intouchg.com.

