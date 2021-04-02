DHCD Financing to Produce Affordable Units in Ward 4

Abrams Hall Senior LP, a joint venture between Urban Atlantic and nonprofit Housing Up , received $2.4 million from the District's Housing Production Trust Fund (HPTF) to develop a 54-unit senior, assisted living facility located at 1320 Main Drive NW. The project also received a $1.1 million allocation of 9% federal tax credits from DHCD. The project will also receive an annual subsidy from the Local Rent Supplement Program administered by the D.C. Housing Authority (DCHA).

All units will be available for extremely low-income seniors – those with annual household income at or below $26,500 – who are formerly homeless and have a need for assisted living services. In order to provide intensive assisted living services, the residents will access Medicaid subsidy through the Department of Health Care Finance (DHCF).

The building, which once served as a residence for soldiers that were stationed at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, will feature studio apartments to accommodate assisted living facilities for seniors who may require medical, dental, rehabilitative and counseling services along with 24-hour supervision to ensure resident safety.

The Department of Human Services (DHS) will be responsible for identifying and referring individuals who are eligible for placement.

For more information on other available affordable housing units for rent or sale, please visit dchousingsearch.org .

Contact: Richard Livingstone, DHCD, (202) 442-6991, [email protected]

SOURCE DC Department of Housing and Community Development

Related Links

http://www.dhcd.dc.gov

