DHG, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Assets of The Hydroseeding Company LLC dba Epic Manufacturing

FAIRFIELD, Ohio, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DHG, Inc., a private investment and holding company, announced today that it has completed its planned acquisition of assets from The Hydroseeding Company LLC dba Epic Manufacturing. The transaction closed on July 15, 2019.

The company will manufacture and sell hydroseeding and straw blowing equipment in its location at 9599 Nanticoke Business Park Drive, Greenwood, Delaware within the Erosion Control Products Corporation subsidiary of DHG, Inc. Brands will include Epic and Easy Lawn hydroseeders and Reinco straw blowers.

Inquiries can be directed via email to purchasing@epicmanufacturing.com, or by phone at 302-601-0882.

About DHG, Inc.

DHG, Inc. and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in industrial manufacturing and distribution. DHG's investments are typically focused on improving business processes, developing new products and service options, and creating value for customers in the industries they serve with special emphasis on providing innovative solutions for soil and grounds management. DHG, Inc.'s current holdings include Express Blower Inc., Finn Corporation, Erosion Control Products Corporation and Cincinnati Wholesale Supply Inc. dba Finn All Seasons.

Contact: Steve Barnes, CFO

Phone: 513-682-8928

