DHgate.com Brings over 10,000 Sellers and 28 Million Buyers to Virtual Canton Fair

DHgate.com ("the Company"), China's largest small-scale business-to-business cross-border e-commerce marketplace and the official cross-border e-commerce partner of the 127 th Canton Fair, launched a dedicated landing page: https://www.dhgate.com/activities/promotion/tradeshow.html . It has brought over 10,000 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and over ten million SKUs, enriching Canton Fair's product portfolio. Further, leveraging its affluent small business customers in 220 countries generated over the past 16 years, DHgate.com has further enhanced the fair's customer base with about 28 million high-quality small business customers.

As one merchant in DHgate.com, Zhejiang Pujiang County Shengkai Textile Factory ("Shengkai Company") is the first time joining the virtual fair after ten years' offline exhibition in the Canton Fair. Mr. Tiantian Zhang, sales manager of Shengkai Company, said, "Due to the pandemic, the number of large orders has decreased, and we have to proactively look for small orders, hoping to attract small businesses through DHgate.com. Identifying online buyers has become an issue for us. But DHgate.com provides clear portraits of international buyers, traceable transaction information, and risk control mechanism, which is quite helpful for us to tap into global opportunities."

Live streaming has been a popular sales channel for DHgate.com's merchants. It has set up several 24-hour live streaming channels, which is the only platform that can provide ten-language live streaming services, including English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Arabic, Korean, and Turkish. The Company launched a trial live broadcast from 20 to 30 May, attracting more than 2 million viewers. The largest number of viewers in one live broadcast program reached 12,000, and the highest transaction amount in one program was about US$1 million.

For a long period, the Canton Fair has been an essential platform for enterprises to explore the international market. Affected by the pandemic, the virtual format has become a vital channel and a new norm to promote international trade. Apart from this virtual expo, DHgate.com will collaborate with the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) China to organize a virtual seminar on the last day of the Canton Fair on June 24. ABAC members and representatives of leading digital economy enterprises will share experiences and trends on the digital transformation and supply chain upgrade of MSMEs in and after the pandemic, providing recommendations to help MSMEs survive and thrive.

About DHgate.com

Founded in 2004, DHgate.com has become one of the leading cross border e-commerce marketplaces in China. In 2019, DHGate.com served more than 28 million registered buyers from over 220 countries and regions, by connecting them to over 2.2 million suppliers in China and other countries, with over 23 million products. For more information, please visit dhgate.com and follow @DHgate.com.

About Canton Fair

The China Import and Export Fair, also known as Canton Fair, was established in 1957. Co-hosted by the Ministry of Commerce of PRC and the People's Government of Guangdong Province and organized by China Foreign Trade Centre, it is held every spring and autumn in Guangzhou, China. Canton Fair is a comprehensive international trading event with the longest history, the largest scale, the most complete exhibit variety, the largest buyer attendance, the broadest distribution of buyers' source country and the greatest business turnover in China. For more information, visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en/.

SOURCE DHgate.com

Related Links

https://www.dhgate.com

