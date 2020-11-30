DHH to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 3rd

MILAN, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DHH S.p.A. ("DHH") (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622 | ISIN warrants IT0005203689), the cloud computing provider of Southeast Europe, today announced that Giandomenico Sica, Executive President, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 3rd.

DATE: December 3rd, 2020

TIME: 10:00 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/33ggdsm

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

focus on cloud hosting and cloud computing solutions in IaaS, PaaS and SaaS mode 90% of recurring revenue;

20M$ of turnover, with a 40% EBITDA margin, and a cash conversion "EBITDA/operating free cash flow" around 75%. CAGR 16-19 > 20%;

100.000+ clients across emerging markets with a solid presence in Southeast Europe ( Italy , Italian Switzerland, Slovenia , Croatia , Serbia);

( , Italian Switzerland, , , Serbia); management team with a strong track record: 15 cross border M&A deals, 30M$ raised, 4 IPOs so far.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

About DHH S.p.A.

Established in July 2015 and located in Milan, DHH SpA ("DHH") is a tech-group that provides the "virtual infrastructure" to run websites, apps, e-commerces and software as a service solutions to 100.000+ customers across Southeast Europe (the so-called "Adriatic Sea area"), a geographic area where expected growth rates are higher thanks to current lower digital penetration.

DHH is listed on AIM Italia, a Multilateral Trading Facility regulated by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and registered as an SME Growth Market.

For more information please visit: www.dhh.international

