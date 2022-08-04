DHI Group, Inc. to Host Virtual Investor Day on September 8, 2022

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) ("DHI" or the "Company") today announced that it will host a virtual investor day on Thursday, September 8, 2022. The two-hour webcast will begin at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time.

DHI's 2022 investor day, with its theme "Where Tech Connects" will be hosted by Art Zeile, President and Chief Executive Officer. Presentations by senior management will include details on:

The tech hiring market and DHI's market opportunity

The company's products and client needs

The company's sales growth strategy

The company's brand and awareness strategy

The company's view on marketplaces that serve security-cleared talent

The company's financial model and outlook

Speakers throughout the event will include:

Art Zeile , Chief Executive Officer

, Chief Executive Officer Paul Farnsworth , Chief Technology Officer

, Chief Technology Officer Arie Kanofsky , Chief Revenue Officer

, Chief Revenue Officer Michelle Marian , Chief Marketing Officer

, Chief Marketing Officer Evan Lesser , President and Founder of ClearanceJobs

, President and Founder of ClearanceJobs Kevin Bostick , Chief Financial Officer

Management will host a real-time question and answer session at the end of the investor presentation, as well as answer select questions submitted to the company in advance of the investor day. If you would like to submit a question in advance, please do so before 5 p.m. Eastern time on September 6, 2022 by emailing DHI investor relations at [email protected].

To register for the live webcast of DHI's 2022 investor day please click here. Following the event, the recorded webcast will be available in the investor relations section of the DHI website at www.dhigroupinc.com.

Investor Contact

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

MKR Investor Relations, Inc.

212-448-4181

ir@dhigroupinc.com

Media Contact

Rachel Ceccarelli

VP Engagement

212-448-8288

[email protected]dhigroupinc.com

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI's two brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technologists based on the skills requested. The Company's patented algorithm manages over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow technology professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

