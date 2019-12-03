DHI Group, Inc. to Present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event Investor Conference on December 10, 2019

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) today announced that Art Zeile, President and Chief Executive Officer and Luc Grégoire, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event Investor Conference taking place December 10, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:40 a.m. PT, with one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors held throughout the day. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.dhigroupinc.com.

To schedule a meeting with DHI, please contact MKR Investor Relations, DHI's investor relations firm, at ir@dhigroupinc.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe. For more information about LD Micro, go to www.ldmicro.com/events.

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) is a leading provider of data, insights and employment connections through our specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities. Our mission is to empower technology professionals and organizations that hire them to compete and win through expert insights and relevant employment connections. Employers and recruiters use our websites and services to source, hire and connect with the most qualified and highly-skilled technology professionals, while professionals use our websites and services to find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice and tailored career-related data. For over 25 years, we have built our Company on providing employers and professionals with career connections, news, tools and information. Today, we serve multiple markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region. Find out more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

SOURCE DHI Group, Inc.

