DHI Group, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 4, 2021

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) ("DHI" or the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, February 4, 2021, after the close of the market. Art Zeile, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Bostick, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00pm Eastern time to discuss the results.

A press release with these results will be issued after the close of the market and prior to the call that afternoon and will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.dhigroupinc.com .

Conference Call Information

The call can be accessed on the day of the event by dialing +1-844-890-1790, or for international callers by dialing +1-412-380-7407. Please ask to join the DHI Group, Inc. call. You can pre-register for the call by clicking here https://dpregister.com/sreg/10150979/e03167e21e. A live webcast of the call will simultaneously be available on the Company's website.

A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing +1-877-344-7529 or +1-412-317-0088 for international callers; the replay passcode is 10150979. The replay will be available until February 11, 2021. A webcast replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website.

Investor Contact

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

MKR Investor Relations, Inc.

212-448-4181

[email protected]

Media Contact

Rachel Ceccarelli

Senior Director of Corporate Communications

212-448-8288

[email protected]

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of software products, online tools and services to deliver career marketplaces to candidates and employers globally. DHI's three brands — Dice, ClearanceJobs and eFinancialCareers— enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology, those with active government security clearances and in financial services. Professionals find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice and personalized data to best manage their whole technologist life. For 30 years, we have leveraged the latest technology to foster career connections in multiple markets including North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region. Find out more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

