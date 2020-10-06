Dhiraagu selects BroadForward for Next Generation EIR and DSC core network functions

MALE, Maldives, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the leading telecom and digital service provider in the Maldives, Dhiraagu announced that the BroadForward Equipment Identity Register (BroadForward EIR) and BroadForward Diameter Signaling Controller (BroadForward DSC) are now in full operation across the Maldivian archipelago. The BroadForward EIR enables Dhiraagu to regulate and control devices accessing the network. The BroadForward DSC enables Dhiraagu to securely interconnect to roaming service providers (IPX) and other roaming partners.

Dhiraagu provides a comprehensive range of fixed, mobile, Internet and data services including installation, maintenance and repair services for over 100 islands. Dhiraagu is the first ever Maldivian telecommunication company and remains as one of the leading innovators in the region. They were the first operator to commercially provide 5G in South Asia and first to launch Samsung's 5G flagship smartphone in South Asia.

The BroadForward EIR enables Dhiraagu to authenticate mobile devices on a range of parameters and adopt intelligent access control for devices across 2G, 3G, 4G and later 5G networks. This entails extensive cross-referencing checks on mobile devices connecting to the mobile network (including IMEI, IMSI, MSISDN, location) and support for multiple signaling technologies (including SS7, Diameter and HTTP). The BroadForward EIR has been nominated by the GSMA for Best Mobile Technology.

As an integrated part of the BroadForward Diameter Signaling Controller (BroadForward DSC) solution, the Diameter Edge Agent (BroadForward DEA) enables secure and flexible integration for 4G roaming connectivity with other service providers and provides Dhiraagu with intelligent routing and interworking capabilities for all relevant Diameter applications. The BroadForward DSC, often in combination with the BroadForward STP, is widely adopted by leading global Mobile Network Operators, MVNOs and IPX providers.

Abdulla Firag, Director Networks at Dhiraagu commented: "With the adoption of the BroadForward DSC, we have introduced LTE roaming and we now have the means to enable highly flexible and secure roaming connectivity with our partners. With the BroadForward EIR we can provide device security within the network and can choose to block untrustworthy devices entering our networks. BroadForward has provided us with state-of-the-art signaling software that works across access technologies and can handle vendor specific protocol implementations."

Taco Schoute, CEO of BroadForward added: "It has been a great experience to work closely with the Dhiraagu team, and we are delighted that our core network software solutions, such as the DRA and EIR, are an integral part of the Dhiraagu network, now and in the future."

Dhivehi Raajjeyge Gulhun Plc

Dhiraagu is the leading digital and communication services provider in the Maldives employing 99% trained Maldivians to present across 10 strategically located operating centers throughout the country. The company provides future proof and the most reliable connectivity covering all inhabited islands, resorts, and industrial islands. They are the pioneers who ushered the Maldives into the digital age and continue to lead the field by placing the premium value on customer experience and consistent innovation to enhance customers' lives through digital technology.

Dhiraagu offers a comprehensive range of mobile, internet, data, fixed-line services, business enterprise solutions and is also the first IPTV services provider in the Maldives. Dhiraagu was the first to launch 5G in the Maldives and achieve a significant milestone of being the first operator to commercially provide 5G in South Asia. With nearly three decades of excellence and a proven record of success, the company continues to lead the market by holding a superior market position on these high-valued segments.

For more information, please visit www.dhiraagu.com.mv

About BroadForward

BroadForward is leader in intelligent signaling software for 2G/3G, 4G/LTE, 5G, IMS, Fixed, Wi-Fi, IPX and M2M/IoT networks. Five-time GSMA Best Mobile Technology nominee BroadForward delivers core network products for routing, interworking, security and number portability, designed for convergence across legacy and next generation networks. Our active 5G roadmap supports service providers with their network transition to 5G NG Core, with the Service Communication Proxy (SCP), Binding Support Function (BSF), Security Edge Protection Proxy (SEPP), 5G EIR, 4G-5G interworking and multi-protocol signaling orchestration. All BroadForward products are hardware-agnostic and support network virtualization, OpenStack and cloud deployment. BroadForward's software development is entirely done in The Netherlands.

www.broadforward.com

