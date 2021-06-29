Dhiva Launches Advanced Analytical Business Intelligence Platform with "Why" Analytics

PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dhiva, the next generation AI-driven Analytical Business Intelligence automation company, announced the launch of Dhiva 2.0. The platform features Dhiva Analyst and Dhiva Explorer to automate "Why Analytics" and identify drivers of performance with diagnostic Machine Learning and a symbolic AI engine leveraging hundreds of analytical rules and constructs. Organizations can increase speed to insights and increase productivity. Text and analytical summaries for reports and dashboards can be generated in minutes with Machine Learning models without templates or coding.

Dhiva

With Dhiva 2.0, customers can take advantage of capabilities that include:

Integrated BI Platform: Visualization, NLG, and ML driven augmented business intelligence platform for business analysts.

Visualization, NLG, and ML driven augmented business intelligence platform for business analysts. On-Demand Data Stories Driven by Semantic Layer: Text summarization of insights for any user created report with no additional effort (fully automatic) and no user SQL coding.

Text summarization of insights for any user created report with no additional effort (fully automatic) and no user SQL coding. Analytics Automation & ML Models: Similar to RPA, enables workflow based discovery of insights using various AI/ML models with auto-generated textual summaries.

Similar to RPA, enables workflow based discovery of insights using various AI/ML models with auto-generated textual summaries. Push alerts with WHY analysis: Automated workflows to send alerts to key stakeholders on KPI changes with attached "Why" insights­­

Automated workflows to send alerts to key stakeholders on KPI changes with attached "Why" insights­­ Conversational BI virtual Analyst With Text and Voice Queries: "Ask Dhiva" analyst - to answer "what", "where" and "why" questions with voice & text queries with custom workflows.

"Ask Dhiva" analyst - to answer "what", "where" and "why" questions with voice & text queries with custom workflows. Quick Deployment – No Extra Hardware or Software: Quick deployment & configuration; no extra hardware required; cloud or hybrid; PC, tablet, or smartphone support.

"We are excited to be working with Dhiva to deliver a new kind of analytics experience for our customers. With the complexity of our data set, having the "Why" aspect of analytics is a powerful new way to add value and generate new insights," says Ravi Koka, CEO of Stocksnips Inc.

Dhiva, which was earlier branded as MobileMetrics, now offers the traditional visualization and self-serve reporting via its Explorer module, while the new AI and Why analytics is offered via its Analyst module. "Dhiva's unique semantic knowledge architecture and orchestration makes it simple for our customers to accelerate insight generation and make quicker, better decisions related to key performance indicators (KPIs)," said Viv Penninti, Founder and CEO of Dhiva. "Dhiva's AI driven, no-code, self-service approach goes far beyond traditional visualization. The platform delivers automated data story generation, automatic text summarization, push alerts, and a virtual analyst that can answer both "what" and "why" questions."

About Dhiva

Dhiva is a business intelligence company with 15+ years of experience. Our mission is to "To Automate the Data Insight Discovery Process Using an Intelligent BI Platform". With Dhiva, both analysts and end users can leverage the no-code, Natural Language Generation integration, to find deeper insights from their data to make better decisions, improve productivity, and create tangible value. To learn more about Dhiva, email the company at [email protected] . Follow Dhiva on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/dhiva/mycompany/ .

Media contact:

Amar Rao

408 813 8087

SOURCE Dhiva

Related Links

http://www.dhiva.ai

