DHL and Anti Social Social Club Launch Exclusive Collaboration

PLANTATION, Fla., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL Express, the world's leading express and logistics provider, and acclaimed streetwear label Anti Social Social Club (ASSC) have joined forces to launch a seven-piece capsule collection for men and women memorializing the founding of DHL on September 25, 1969.



The exclusive collection celebrating the 50th anniversary of DHL will be available in limited quantities and includes hoodies, hats, short-sleeved tees and plush 'box' pillows. The co-branded collection will feature ASSC's iconic wavy typeface on the back of the apparel and the DHL 50th anniversary logo in black and vibrant DHL branded yellow and red.

ASSC has grown to become a highly recognized brand to consumers. Through its model of online-only retail— releasing new lines of clothing in limited amounts and often selling out— it has contributed to the ongoing trend of e-commerce fashion sales commonly found in the industry today.

"In 1969, our founders planted the seed of an innovative business idea that has grown to be the world's leading logistics company," said DHL Express Americas CMO Christine Nashick. "Today, we are pleased to share our big day with a groundbreaking company that embraces creativity and pushes traditional boundaries. As their newly chosen international express shipping provider, we are excited to be a part of their movement and look forward to helping them introduce more of their popular items in additional markets around the globe."

The essential streetwear pieces will range in sizes small through XXL. The "ANTI SOCIAL SOCIAL CLUB X DHL" collection will be teased on both of the brands' Instagram accounts on September 23rd and 24th and released exclusively at antisocialsocialclub.com on September 25 at 11:00 a.m. EST.

The new fashion line builds upon similar collaborations in recent years that is transforming DHL into an unlikely fashion icon with other style pioneers, including Vetements and Budapester.

Follow www.instagram.com/dhlus and www.instagram.com/antisocialsocialclub to view the collection starting September 23rd.

Click here to download an image of the collection.

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivalled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 61 billion euros in 2018.

About Anti Social Social Club:

Anti Social Social Club is a streetwear label started in 2015 by Instagram personality Neek Lurk. The brand channels elements of the founder's own struggles with mental health issues into a straightforward range of t-shirts, hoodies and accessories. Anti Social Social Club is probably best known for its original logo, a simple, serif typeface manipulated into a wavy form. It's this design that forms the foundation of the ASSC brand, featuring heavily in collections. Beyond that, ASSC is also well known for its use of bright colors and melancholic phrases, such as "Give me happiness gives me pain" and "Get Weird". Eschewing typical seasonal releases or proper collections, Anti Social Social Club typically releases several collections a year. Anti Social Social Club has released numerous collaborations with a number of prestigious brands, such as Mastermind Japan, A Bathing Ape, Vans and Modernica. Collaborations are typically very straightforward, combing ASSC's original text logo to the partner's most popular items, such as A Bathing Ape's camo sweats or Mastermind's Skull & Crossbones logo.

