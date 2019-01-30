DHL Expands Green Fleet With Addition of New Electric Delivery Vans

PLANTATION, Fla., Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL, the world's leading international express services provider, is staying true to its mission of reducing emissions as it prepares to roll out a new fleet of electric delivery vans that will serve U.S. markets. These new vehicles add to the company's already robust alternative fuel vehicle (AFV) fleet, which includes fully electric, hybrid-electric, compressed natural gas (CNG) and clean diesel. DHL has set a target of operating 70 percent of first- and last-mile delivery services with clean transport modes by 2025 as part of its longer-term corporate commitment to reduce its logistics-related emissions to zero by 2050.

The fleet of 63 NGEN-1000 electric delivery cargo vans are produced by equipment manufacturer Workhorse Group(NASDAQ: WKHS) and are built to be among the safest, most efficient last-mile delivery and work truck systems available. Capable of running up to 100 miles on a charge, the vans have ultra-low floors to reduce physical stress on workers' knees and back, and a high roof design that maximizes cargo space in a small footprint (1,008 cubic feet of cargo capacity).

DHL will roll out the first 30 NGEN-1000 electric delivery cargo vans in the San Francisco Bay Area.

"Throughout the United States, DHL has proactively sought opportunities in select markets where we can implement AFV fleets that will help us reach our clean transport goals while continuing to provide a superior service experience," said Greg Hewitt, CEO of DHL Express U.S. "This year alone, nearly 30 percent of our new vehicles will be alternative fuel. We're excited about the technologies that continue to emerge in this area and how they are benefiting the logistics industry."

In March 2017, Deutsche Post DHL Group, the parent company of DHL Express, registered a significant first for the logistics industry by announcing a commitment to reduce its logistics-related emissions to net zero by 2050. To meet this goal, the company will achieve four interim milestones by 2025 as part of the Group's environmental protection program called GoGreen:

Increase the carbon efficiency of its own activities and those of its transport subcontractors by 50 percent compared with the 2007 baseline

Operate 70 percent of its own first- and last-mile services with clean pickup and delivery solutions, such as by bike and electric vehicle

Generate more than 50 percent of sales from products and services incorporating Green Solutions

Train and certify 80 percent of its employees as GoGreen specialists and involve them in its environmental and climate protection activities. This includes joining partners to plant one million trees each year.

To learn more about the DHL Mission 2050, visit https://www.logistics.dhl/us-en/home/about-us/corporate-responsibility/mission-2050.html.

