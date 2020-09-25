DHL Express Announces Annual Price Adjustments in the U.S.

PLANTATION, Fla., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL Express, the world's leading international express services provider, today announced a 4.9% general average shipment price increase for U.S. account holders that will take effect on January 1, 2021. Some optional services and surcharges will increase as well.

Prices are adjusted on an annual basis by DHL Express, taking into consideration inflation and currency dynamics such as administrative costs related to regulatory and security measures. These measures are updated by national and international authorities on a regular basis in each of the more than 220 countries and territories that DHL Express serves. Depending on local conditions, price adjustments will vary from country to country, and will apply to all customers where contracts allow.

A guide to the 2021 rates will be published when available.

