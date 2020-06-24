DHL Opens Its First Company Owned and Operated Retail Store in the United States

"For years, Miami has been the up-and-coming gateway city to Latin America as well as an important hub for DHL. And now, as pandemic stay-at-home orders expire and businesses reopen, we are seeing an increase in the volume of international shipments coming through the Miami-Dade area," said Richard Saavedra, VP and General Manager, Southeast Area, DHL Express U.S. "South Florida is the ideal market for the country's first DHL-owned retail location, and we're excited to support local businesses as they re-emerge from COVID-19-related shutdowns."

In response to social distancing restrictions, DHL is piloting new safety measures at the new retail store, including a Call Ahead service (labels and packaging readied in advance of the customer's arrival to reduce wait time in the lobby) and Call-on arrival (curbside pickup of DHL shipments).

The new store offers both staffed-assistance and self-service kiosk, as well as supplies such as bubble wrap, packing tape and DHL-branded boxes for an enhanced customer retail experience. DHL Express plans to open its second company-owned ServicePoint location in Chicago this summer.

In addition to new company-owned stores, over 7,100 independently owned DHL ServicePoint Partner stores also operate in the U.S. market. They offer DHL Express international express shipping services, global knowledge and expert advice to help businesses reach the international marketplace – also offering the services of other brands.

Media Contact:

DHL Express U.S.

Communications

Phone: +1 (425) 984-4249

E-mail: [email protected]

Follow us on:

The Web: www.dhl-usa.com/express

Twitter: www.twitter.com/DHLUS

Instagram: www.instagram.com/dhlus

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DHLExpress

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/DHLExpress

YouTube: www.youtube.com

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivalled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 63 billion Euros in 2019.

SOURCE DHL