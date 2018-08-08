DHS Group Expands its Wellbeing System with Acquisition of CrossChx Patient Identity System

HOUSTON, Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Health Strategies, LLC (DHS Group) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Connect, a patient information network and suite of healthcare software and hardware products (renamed SecurePass) from Ohio-based CrossChx, Inc.

The DHS SecurePass app gives patients the ability to refer to their health data as needed and check into appointments via the SecurePass kiosk, biometric reader or website, speeding up the registration process and eliminating the need to provide manual and repetitive information through paper forms.

"Any physician office, clinic or hospital can access patients' information from a DHS Group website using the SecurePass app. Whether registration is via kiosk, key-entry or biometric scanner, the patient's identity is protected and the process is quick and easy," DHS Group CEO Jim Pritchett said. "With SecurePass, DHS Group elegantly links patients' key data with hospitals and healthcare providers. SecurePass generates high-quality and secure registration data by way of an affordable, easy-to-use and rapid process. Furthermore, SecurePass identifies duplicate medical records, helps protect against medical identity theft, transfers patient information between departments, sends appointment reminders and more."

For tighter connectivity and expanded offerings, hospitals can use SecurePass in conjunction with employers who use DHS Group's HealthSpective platform, an employer wellness and benefits system. By linking with HealthSpective, health systems can find and attract employers and clients for direct contracting purposes.

The DHS SecurePass Mobile App is available for free download in both the Apple App and Google Play stores.

Providers interested in learning how to streamline their registration processes while protecting patients' medical identity should visit www.dhsgroup.com for additional information.

About DHS GROUP:

In the continuously evolving healthcare industry, one thing remains constant: Forward-thinking hospitals continue to seek and embrace new streams of long-term revenue. DHS Group's HealthSpective is an employee benefits and wellness solution that uniquely helps hospitals create satisfied patient consumers and also gain a strategic foothold with large employers. We elegantly link your system with those of patients or employers, creating a seamless connection for wellness care between you, patients and employees — efficiently and securely.

