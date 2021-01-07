DHS' Vice Chairman, Fernando Aguirre, Announces New Addition to Senior Leadership with Appointment of Executive Vice President of Engagement

WASHINGTON, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DHS, a leading private equity, advocacy, and global consultancy firm, today announced Terry Hart has joined the firm as executive vice president of engagement. Hart has led winning operations teams for more than 20 years, building and managing large, high-growth organizations.

Most recently, Hart was chief revenue officer (CEO) of Hillstone, a privately held SaaS company providing marketing analytics software and services. Prior to this, he was at Index Worldwide, Inc. serving in a variety of global sales leadership roles including executive vice president of global sales as well as president of Index North America. Hart played a key role in driving growth at Index from less than $100 million in 1998 to more than $1 billion in 2007. He was responsible for the productivity of more than 4,000 sales and sales support associates in 40-plus countries in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Hart's other experience includes positions at IBM.

"I am very excited to be a part of the DHS leadership team," said Hart. "I look forward to building upon the company s current successes and focusing on growing revenue rapidly at DHS." Hart has been recognized as an industry leader and has appeared on conference panels and participated in R&D committees on several industry sectors.

"We are delighted to have Terry join the executive team," said Fernando Aguirre, Vice Chairman of DHS. "Terry is a proven executive who has a track record of building and managing high-growth organizations. He will be a great asset both in terms of strategy and overall executive leadership."

ABOUT DHS

DHS is a high-stakes advocacy, public strategy, and global public relations and communications firm. Our strategic insights and innovative programming build and sustain strong corporate and brand reputations. We provide our clients with counsel and program development across the spectrum of public relations, public affairs, reputation and crisis management, digital strategy, advertising and other communications services. Our clients are companies, industry associations, nonprofit organizations, professional services firms, and other large organizations.

We began as a unique grassroots and lobbying firm with customized services for an elite group of clients. Our work applies equally to regulatory issues as well as legislative ones, and we manage issues for our clients at the local, state, federal, and international levels of government.

We use our core competencies and reach to gain competitive advantage for clients. Our expertise comes from extensive must-win campaign experience and operating successfully at the highest rung of business, government, politics, and media. Our reach is the ability to use strategic intelligence to mobilize the message and persuade the toughest audiences. We know what it takes to win in difficult situations. We have proven results for prominent figures, leading advocacy groups and the world's most successful companies. We leverage what others cannot.

