DHX Media Shareholders Approved All Matters at Annual & Special Meeting

DHX Media Ltd.

18:50 ET

HALIFAX, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - DHX Media (or the "Company") (TSX: DHX,NASDAQ: DHXM), a global children's content and brands company, reports that all nominees listed in its management information circular dated November 16, 2018, were elected as directors of the Company at its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), held on December 18, 2018. In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was re-appointed as the Company's auditors, and the Advance Notice By-law of the Company was confirmed.

Management's presentation from the Meeting is available on the Company's website at http://www.dhxmedia.com/investors/.

The detailed results of the votes received for each director nominee were as follows:

Elizabeth Beale

80.05%

19.95%

David Colville

79.97%

20.03%

Amanda Cupples

81.78%

18.22%

Michael Donovan

80.03%

19.97%

Deborah Drisdell

80.00%

20.00%

Eric Ellenbogen

81.81%

18.19%

Alan Hibben

99.83%

0.17%

Steven Landry

81.83%

18.17%

Geoffrey Machum

80.02%

19.98%

Jonathan Whitcher

99.87%

0.13%

Donald Wright

80.06%

19.94%

About DHX Media
DHX Media Ltd. (TSX: DHX,NASDAQ: DHXM) is a global children's content and brands company, recognized for such high-profile properties as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Caillou, Inspector Gadget, and the acclaimed Degrassi franchise. One of the world's foremost producers of children's shows, DHX Media owns the world's largest independent library of children's content, at 13,000 half-hours. It licenses its content to broadcasters and streaming services worldwide and generates royalties through its global consumer products program. Through its subsidiary, WildBrain, DHX Media operates one of the largest networks of children's channels on YouTube. Headquartered in Canada, DHX Media has offices worldwide. Visit us at www.dhxmedia.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws with respect to DHX Media including, without limitation, statements regarding the business strategies and operational activities of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on information currently available to the Company. Actual results or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, among other things, include factors discussed in materials filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time including matters discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form and annual Management Discussion and Analysis, which also form part of the Company's annual report on Form 40-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

